Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launched InFor Indian Consumers

Given that we are in the second quarter of this year, several smartphone brands have started coming up with their flagship devices of this year.

While the MWC 2020 in February was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the smartphone brands are launching their latest devices via online events. The recent players to do the same are Apple, OnePlus, and Honor besides others.

Well, a slew of long-rumored smartphones including the iPhone SE 2020 has been announced recently. And, it is time for us to expect these devices to hit the Indian market anytime soon. Having said that, here we have listed the upcoming smartphones all set to be launched in India soon.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

After a long wait, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has been announced. It features an Apple A13 Bionic chipset used by the iPhone 11 series, a 4.7-inch HD Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Haptic Touch. The device comes with a glass and aluminum design, a 12MP camera at the rear with 4Kvideo recording support and a 7MP front camera with support for 1080p video recording.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 is the standard variant of the latest flagship smartphone featuring a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at the rear, an alter slider as usual, in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos support and Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, up to 12GB of RAM, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 10 topped with OxygenOS 10, a qud-camera setup with dual 48MP sensors, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP mono sensor. There are other notable aspects such as support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging support along with reverse wireless charging support as well.

Honor 20e

Honor 20e is expected to arrive with a HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, a 3400mAh battery, a 6.21-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, and a triple-camera setup at the rear apart from an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was announced last month alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, the device did not go on sale in India due to the coronavirus lockdown until May, 3, 2020. We can expect Xiaomi to confirm a release data for the smartphone sometime soon.

Honor 30 Pro+

Honor 30 Pro+ that has been launched recently is known for its insane camera capabilities. We say so as the smartphone from Honor flaunts a 50MP primary camera sensor and has other features such as periscope camera sensor, OLED display, and 90Hz refresh rate.

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro was also announced the Huawei sub-brand recently. It features specifications such as a breakthrough camera department, dual selfe camera sensors similar to the Honor 30 Pro+and other notable specifications and features.

Honor 30

Honor 30 is the most affordable smartphone in the trio featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a Kirin 985 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and an OLED panel. The Honor 30 comes with a single selfie camera sensor while the other two models have dual selfie camera modules.

TECNO Camon 15 Premier

TECNO Camon 15 Premier is all set to be launched soon in the country. The device is likely to be launched with a stunning color design, a 6.6-inch display, a 64MP Sony primary camera sensor, the company's TAIVOS trademark technology, and more.

Moto Razr (2019)

Moto Razr (2019) was launched late last year and its Indian launch was slated to happen sometime soon. However, the company has postponed the launch of the foldable smartphone in India due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fresh reports say that the launch might happen on May 6.

Nokia 5.3

Launched back in March, the Nokia 5.3 is one of the upcoming smartphones in India. It features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a 6.55-inch display, Android 10 OS, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC and other notable aspects.