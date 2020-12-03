Snapdragon 888: These Upcoming Smartphones Will Use Latest Qualcomm SoC

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 is one of the first smartphones that has been confirmed to use the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The company confirmed that the smartphone will bring cutting-edge technologies and high-end features. While not many details are known regarding the smartphone, it is believed to feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera sensor, Android 11 OS topped by MIUI and 6GB RAM for the entry-level model.

Realme Race

Soon after the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, Realme announced that it will launch a new flagship smartphone carrying the codename Race. The Realme Race is said to be launched with upgraded 5G connectivity, improved gaming, and other aspects. As per existing reports, the upcoming Realme flagship smartphone might arrive with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and flaunt a circular camera setup at the rear.

OnePlus 9 Series

The OnePlus 9 series smartphones is likely to include three devices - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 SE and these are expected to use the latest Qualcomm chipset. We have been coming across numerous rumors and speculations regarding these smartphones of late. It is believed that the Snapdragon 888 SoC will bring in improvements in the camera, gaming and other aspects of the OnePlus 9 series that could be launched in the first half of 2021.

Red Magic 6, Nubia Z, ZTE Axon 30

ZTE's Nubia and Red Magic lineups are gearing up to unveil three premium smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Red Magic 6 gaming smartphone will be one of these upcoming smartphones. The Nubia Z is believed to be a non-gaming device and the Axon 30 will be the sequel to the Axon 20 that features an in-display selfie camera sensor.

Oppo Find X3

Oppo Find X3 is an upcoming smartphone that could arrive with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. This smartphone is believed to be the first 5G smartphone in the Find X series. It has already been confirmed that the Find X3 will have system-wide 10-bit color support and use the new full-patch Color Management System that will support High-Efficiency Image Format (HEIF) and full DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro is anticipated to launch a new flagship smartphone - the Vivo X60 Pro with the Snapdragon 888. It is speculated to feature a curved display and boot on Android 11 topped with OriginOS. A recent Geekbench listing shows that the device could arrive with 12GB RAM as well.

Besides these, at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, the chipmaker highlighted that manufacturers including Asus, LG, Black Shark, Meizu, Lenovo, LG, Sharp, and Motorola will also be key partners for the latest Snapdragon 888. Having said that, we can expect further announcements to take place in the coming days.