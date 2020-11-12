Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Live Images Revealed; Origin OS, Price Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is already reportedly working on its upcoming flagship X60 series. Last month, an alleged image of the Vivo X60 was spotted at a retailer store. Now, live images of both Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro have been leaked online, showcasing the front design. The leaked images were shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo and a tipster also hints at the expected price and processor of the handsets.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Details

As per the leaked image, the Vivo X60 is likely to pack a flat screen while the Vivo X60 Pro might have a curved display. Besides, both Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro will feature the punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera. The alleged image of the phone shows the sign of Vivo's Origin OS which is launching on November 18 via an event in China.

Moreover, both models of the series are expected to run Android 11 and the tipster reveals that the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be powered by the newly launched Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. In terms of price, the phone will come with a starting price at CNY 3,500 (around Rs. 39,400), and it is expected for the base model. On the other, another tipster claims that the Vivo X60 Pro will pack the Snapdragon 875 SoC.

Apart from these two models, the Vivo X60 series likely to comprise another handset called the Vivo X60s 5G. Earlier, the handset made its appearance Bluetooth SIG listing hinting some details. The features of the alleged Vivo X60s 5G will include the Snapdragon 765G SoC, 33W fast charging technology.

However, Vivo has not shared any information about the number of models in the series. The previous report claimed that the launch of the Vivo X60 will take place in November. So, we can expect to get more details on the same from the company as launch approaches.

