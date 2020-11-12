Exynos 1080 Flagship Processor Unveiled: Likely To Power Vivo X60 News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially announced its newest flagship processor -- the Exynos 1080, which is likely to power the upcoming flagship smartphone the Vivo X60. Just like the A14 Bionic, the Exynos 1080 is based on 5nm fabrication, making it an energy-efficient processor with high capacitor density.

Exynos 1080 Specifications

The Exynos 1080 is an octa-core CPU processor with a single high-performance core with 2.8GHz based on Cortex-A78, then there are three mid-performance cores with 2.6GHz which are also based on the Cortex-A78 architecture. Lastly, there are four efficient cores with 2.0GHz clock speed based on Cortex-A55 architecture.

When compared to the previous generation flagship SoCs, based on the Cortex-A77, a CPU based on Cortex-A78 can offer up to 20 percent more performance. The graphics are handled by the Mali-G78, which is a second-generation Valhall-based GPU. When compared to the Mali-G77, the Mali-G78 can offer over 25 percent improved performance.

The graphics card is capable of supporting a 1440p display with up to 90Hz refresh rate or an FHD+ resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. As per the ISP, the chipset is capable of driving up to 200MP sensors, hinting at the possible camera resolution of the upcoming flagship smartphones. Similarly, it can also support a dual-camera setup with two 32MP sensors.

The processor can support both LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 RAM, and it also supports UFS 3.1 storage solution. In terms of networking, the Exynos can support 5G with a peak download speed of 3.6Gbps, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. The processor also supports HDR10+ standards, offering real-time playback of high dynamic range content.

The Exynos 1080 is likely to compete against the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, which is likely to go live in the next few days. According to an alleged AnTuTu listing, the Exynos 1080 has posted 693600 points, making it one of the fastest android processors.

