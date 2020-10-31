Just In
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Massive Leak; Touted To Be 25% Faster Than Snapdragon 865
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is expected to be the successor of the Snapdragon 865 and is likely to go official in a couple of weeks. The Snapdragon 875 is internally called Lahaina, which means relentless sun in Huawaiin.
The latest leak about the Snapdragon 875 suggests that it is at least 25 percent more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 and a leaked AnTuTu listing does confirm the same. As per the leak, the Snapdragon 875 has posted a score of 847,868, making it the most powerful Qualcomm processor.
In comparison, the highest score posted by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is around 660,000, making the Snapdragon 875 a much faster processor. AnTuTu tests the GPU, CPU, and AI capabilities of a phone and these scores are likely to indicate that a phone with the upcoming Qualcomm processor will outperform the Snapdragon 865 in almost every department.
Not just that, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be based on 5nm fabrication, which will reduce the battery consumption in return increasing the power efficiency. This time around, the Snapdragon 875 has outperformed the iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and the Kirin 9000 SoC that powers the Huawei Mate 40.
Do note that, both A14 Bionic and the Kirin 9000 SoC are also based on 5nm fabrication, making the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 the third major smartphone chipset with the latest architecture. The Snapdragon 875 is also expected to offer a peak CPU clock speed of 3.2GHz, making it one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets, in terms of single-core CPU performance.
Expected Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC
OEMs like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Asus, Sony, and Realme will produce the first set of smartphones that will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. Besides the raw-performance, these smartphones will also come equipped with next-generation 5G technology to offer faster and stable 5G networking capability.
