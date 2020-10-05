Vivo X60 Reportedly In Works; Likely To Debut In November News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After the Vivo X50 series, the successor Vivo X60 is set to debut. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly working on the Vivo X60. A new leak suggests that the smartphone might launch soon in China and an alleged image at a retail store shows the moniker Vivo X60.

The leaked image has surfaced from a Weibo post and another post hints the tagline which is expected to be ''professional image flagship''(translated from Chinese). Besides, the leak also claims that the Vivo X60 will arrive in November or December this year.

To recall, the predecessor Vivo X50 series made its debut in India back in July. Vivo announced two models under the series including the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro. The main selling point of the Vivo X50 Pro is its gimbal-like camera feature. Besides, the Pro model comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, while the Vivo X50 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Both models are offered in 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configurations. Both handsets run on Android 10 layered with a custom Fun Touch OS. Further, both phones sport a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED Flat Ultra O display.

There is a slight difference in terms of optics. The Vivo X50 has a 48MP quad-rear camera setup, and the Pro model also offers a 48MP quad-rear lens. However, the Vivo X50 Pro supports gimbal-like camera stabilization. At the front, both handsets feature a 32MP front camera for selfies and videos.

For battery, the Vivo X50 packs a 4,200 mAh battery, while the X50 Pro draws its fuel from a 4,315 mAh battery. However, both models support 33W fast charging technology. Lastly, both phones get an in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose.

