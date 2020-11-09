Vivo Origin OS Launching On November 18: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo smartphones are available in a wide range - from budget to premium flagship smartphones. The one thing that's common on all these devices is the FunTouch OS based on Android. Vivo has been working on revamping the OS. A new report suggests the Vivo Origin OS will launch on November 18.

Vivo Origin OS Launch

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Vivo Origin OS. Several reports pointed that Vivo was working on making a shift from the present FunTouch OS for its devices. While the company hadn't confirmed any of these details so far, it has officially released the launch date for the new OS. According to an officially released poster on Weibo, the Vivo Origin OS will launch on November 18 in Shenzen, China.

Vivo Origin OS Explained

The teaser poster didn't reveal any other vital details about the Vivo Origin OS. However, several previous reports have revealed there are several new features to check out on the new OS. For one, Vivo is said to provide users the optional switch from Origin OS to Stock Android. This feature is sure to be loved by many who prefer Stock Android.

For now, there's not much known about the Vivo Origin OS. It's speculated that the Vivo X60 smartphone would be the first to feature the new custom OS. Present rumors indicate the Vivo X60 is set to launch in December, just a month away. This also makes it possible for the phone to run the Origin OS out-of-the-box. Since the Vivo Origin OS comes as an update, it will also include several upgrades that would drive performance.

Vivo Origin OS: What To Expect

Out of all the expected features, the manual switch from Origin OS to Stock Android is something many are eagerly waiting to check out. Stock Android has its benefits for instance, the bloatware wouldn't be filled with ads! The Vivo hardware features with the Origin OS (and Stock Android) is surely something to check out. We'll know more once it launches next week.

