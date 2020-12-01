OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Appear Online; OnePlus 9E Also Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sooner than the schedule the company has been following for its flagship series launches. OnePlus usually introduces two models under its flagship series. However, the upcoming 9 series will reportedly have one more model besides the base and the Pro models. The OnePlus 9 series will most likely include the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E.

Tipster Max J has shared a teaser which mentions the names of the three upcoming smartphones. The details of the OnePlus 9E are still under wraps; however, the renders of the other two smartphones have been leaked online. Further, the launch of the new series is expected for March 2021.

OnePlus 9E: What To Expect?

Key details of the OnePlus 9E are yet to reveal. However, the phone is expected to be unveiled as a budget-friendly phone. It remains to be seen whether it will cheaper than the base OnePlus 9. Besides, a report suggests the OnePlus 9E might pack the Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Details

As per the rumors, the OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. However, another report suggested, the phone will offer 144Hz display. There will also be a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner. For optics, the device is said to pack a triple rear camera which will be placed in a rectangular camera module. It is rumored to offer a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens.

Coming to the Pro model, the handset is believed to feature a slightly larger display than the base model which will measure 6.7-inch. In terms of imaging, the Pro model might come with a quad-rear lens. However, the resolution of the sensors is still unknown.

Moreover, both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, which is also said to run the upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. Besides, the new series is also expected to offer 65W fast charging like the OnePlus 8T.

