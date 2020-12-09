OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped To Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E likely To Skip News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 series has been the talk of the town for several days. As we are moving closer to the launch, multiple leaks, rumors are coming out. Now, tipster Max Jambor has shared (via Voice) that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have only official IP rating for water and dust resistance, while the other two models of the series will skip it. It can be possible that the only Pro model will come with an official IP rating. As the OnePlus 8 Pro only comes with an official IP rating from the 8 series.

However, the company has not revealed anything yet regarding this. Apart from this, the tipster has not mentioned anything about the series. Meanwhile, various reports have hinted at the expected offerings from the series.

The flagship lineup from the company will include the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9E will be cheaper than the other two models and the launch of the upcoming series might take place in the first half of 2021.

OnePlus 9 Pro: Everything We Know So Far

Starting with the processor, one of the executives of OnePlus already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will run the newly announced Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. However, the OnePlus 9E might use another chipset. In terms of display, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, there will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, like its predecessor.

The chipset will be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The phone is said to run on Android 11 OS with OxygenOS custom skin on top. For cameras, the device might offer a quad-camera setup as per the recent leak. The camera module is believed to include two large sensors and two regular sensors.

Further, the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to pack a 65W fast charging technology. On the connectivity front, it will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

