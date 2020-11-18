OnePlus 9 Vanilla Edition Appears At Geekbench: Expected Features And Launch Date News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 9 series might be long away from the official launch, but it has already started stopping by the leaks factory. Just a few days ago an alleged OnePlus smartphone was spotted at Geekbench. It was tipped to be the OnePlus 9 Pro. Now, another device by the company has been listed at the benchmark website along with its processor details and benchmark scores. This variant is said to be the OnePlus 9 Vanilla model.

OnePlus 9 Vanilla Gets Benchmarked?

The OnePlus 9 Vanilla Edition has been listed at Geekbench with the LuBan LE2113 model number. Just for reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro was spotted with the LuBan LE2117 model number at the benchmark website. Now coming to the leaked features, the device is seen running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

It seems the company will be keeping the processor same on both OnePlus 9 Vanilla Edition as well as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The motherboard mentioned in this Geekbench listing is also 'Lahaina'. Previous leaks have tipped it to be the Snapdragon 875 processor.

As per the Geekbench database, this processor will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The database also suggests 8GB RAM option, but doesn't reveal the storage capacity. The firmware listed here is Android 11 OS which we can expect to be layered with a custom Oxygen OS user interface. While the processor on both smartphones is tipped to be the same, the benchmark scores logged by each device are different.

Speaking of which, the OnePlus 9 Vanilla Edition has managed to score 1115 points in the single-core test. In the multi-core test, the device has achieved a total of 3,483 points. While there is no official word on the arrival of the OnePlus 9 series, the possibility of their launch later in 2021 can't be ruled out.

