OnePlus Watch Clears BIS Certification; India Launch Could Be Imminent

OnePlus Watch is one of the highly anticipated devices that is being speculated in numerous rumors and leaks. Being the first smartwatch from the company, it looks like the OnePlus Watch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. This information comes after a few teasers and leaks that have revealed what we can expect from the device.

The OnePlus smartwatch has been certified by BIS listing in India and the listing was listed spotted by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma. Having said that, it is believed to be the upcoming OnePlus Watch, which is likely to be coming soon to India. Interestingly, the OnePlus 8T was spotted receiving the BIS certification recently and seems to arrive in India along with the smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch Details

The OnePlus BIS certification does not divulge any details regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch, the previous reports suggest that the wearable will arrive with a circular dial instead of a rectangular display. It hints that the OnePlus Watch could be similar to that of the Oppo Watch and Vivo Watch. Furthermore, it is believed that the OnePlus Watch will launch with affordable pricing and a premium design language, making it similar to that of the Oppo Watch in the country.

OnePlus 8T On Cards

OnePlus 8T is believed to be in the works for the coming months. Already, we have come across reports that the OnePlus 8T Pro could be canceled but there is no official confirmation regarding the same. As the OnePlus 8T will be a flagship smartphone, it is expected to be launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. We can expect more storage options as well.

The other aspects that we can expect from the upcoming OnePlus smartphone include a large display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, and a punch-hole cutout to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. It is likely to run Android 11 topped with OxygenOS 11 custom skin.

