OnePlus Watch Teased With Circular Design: What To Expect
OnePlus Watch has been in the running the rumor mill for a while now. Ever since the Oppo Watch surfaced online, the OnePlus Watch was speculated to feature a rectangular dial. However, tipster Max J. Suggests that the OnePlus Watch will pack a circular dial - just like the Samsung Watch.
OnePlus Watch Design
This isn't the first time we're hearing about the OnePlus smartwatch. Back in 2016, OnePlus was rumored to be working on a smartwatch and even the designs were speculated. But back then, the company declined the rumors and the launch of the OnePlus Watch citing technological constraints. But now, the OnePlus Watch is back in the limelight.
Further, the OnePlus Club on Twitter has also teased the upcoming smartwatch. Dubbed as OnePlus 'Wotch', it further hints at the circular design on it. The tweet also hints that the OnePlus Watch could be launching pretty soon, maybe in a few months.
#OnePlusWatch is coming soon with round display 😍— OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) September 10, 2020
No Oppo watch clone
Retweet pic.twitter.com/uYyoRUUoqw
From the looks of it, it could be largely similar to the upcoming Vivo Watch. As OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo come under the same umbrella - the designs could be largely similar. However, since the Oppo Watch already has a rectangular dial, we can see circular ones on the OnePlus Watch. Curved display edge and WearOS can also be expected on the upcoming OnePlus watch.
OnePlus Watch Expected Speculations
There's a rough sketch when it comes to the rumored OnePlus Watch. It could pack the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, just like its sister company's Oppo Watch. That said, OnePlus could pack the latest and more advanced Snapdragon 4100 chipset. While the Oppo Watch runs its custom OS, the OnePlus Watch might run the WearOS, topped with the OnePlus OxygenOS touch to reach a wider global audience.
From this, it looks like the OnePlus Watch and the Samsung Watch series could come in close competition. As an alternative to the Apple Watch series, the OnePlus Watch and the Samsung Watch will be aggressively priced - just like we see in smartphones.
