Vivo Watch Live Image Reveals Design; Launch Expected By End Of September

Vivo is the latest smartphone brand to venture into wearable accessories like a smartwatch. The Vivo Watch has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. The upcoming smartwatch was spotted on Bluetooth and 3C certification sites hinting two models W2053 and W2056. The latest reports reveal the live images of the alleged Vivo Watch.

Vivo Watch Live Images

The image was spotted on Weibo by a tipster who claims the new Vivo Watch will debut by the end of September. Looking at the image, it's unclear if it's a placeholder one or a live shot of the smartwatch. But going by the description revealed so far, it matches with the live images of the rumored smartwatch.

Going into the details, the Vivo Watch as seen in the image packs a round-shaped dial, which is said to be an AMOLED display. The body consists of a stainless-steel frame and a leather strap to go with it. Previous reports had suggested two sizes of 42mm and 46mm variants - and we can see three smartwatches in the live image.

Among the three, two of the smartwatches - which could be the 42mm variant - have two physical buttons that protrude from the chassis. The larger wearable, likely to be the 46mm variant also seems to have physical buttons, but they're embedded into the body and don't stand out. We can also see three color options that are Mocha, Mixia, Shadow, and additional Fengshang.

Vivo Watch Expected Features

There are many details of the Vivo Watch that are still unclear. So far, it's rumored that it would skip WearOS and instead run FunTouchOS - just like the Oppo Watch that runs ColorOS, at least in China. The exact battery capacity is still unknown, but it's expected to provide 18 days of fuel on a single charge. Other features speculated are independent music playback, NFC support, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. Trackers for steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, and more are also expected.

Vivo Watch Launch

There's no official confirmation regarding the smartwatch yet, and Vivo hasn't teased it either. The tipster had earlier claimed the Vivo Watch would debut in two months, but now suggests it would launch by the end of September. It is expected to cost around CNY 1,000 (around Rs. 10,700). We expect to know more in the coming days.

