Vivo Watch Details Leak, Q4 Launch Hinted

Similar to many other smartphone brands, it is known that Vivo is working on a smartwatch. This upcoming smartwatch is surfacing in numerous rumors and reports hinting its presence. A few months back, the alleged Vivo Watch was certified by the Chinese Communications Commission database and received the Bluetooth certification as well.

Vivo Watch Details Leak

A fresh report citing a post on Weibo by Digital Chat Station, a reliable Chinese tipster has revealed more details regarding the Vivo Watch. The tipster reveals that the smartwatch could be launched in two months, which hints at the next quarter. Also, it is hinted that there will be a male version of the smartwatch featuring a 46mm color OLED display.

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Vivo Watch is believed to arrive with NFC for easy payments, a blood oxygen monitor, a heart rate monitor, and other standard aspects that a smartwatch will bundle. From the tipster's information, it looks like the upcoming smartwatch from Vivo is believed to arrive in two sizes - 42mm and 46mm variants.

As of now, there is no word regarding the battery life and operating system of the Vivo Watch. Even its sister company, Oppo has come up with a smartwatch called Oppo Watch recently. The Chinese variant of the Oppo Watch comes with the company's ColorOS while the global variant comes with WearOS. Eventually, we can expect the Vivo Watch to also follow the footprint of Oppo in terms of the operating system.

Vivo TV Likely On Cards

In addition to the Vivo Watch, the tipster further revealed that the company is also working on a lineup of flat-screen TVs. It is said to join OnePlus in the TV business as well sometime soon. Oppo is also likely to announce its own smart TVs including models with 55-inch and 65-inch panels that have been certified in China. Even the remote controls of the same have received the Bluetooth certification recently.

