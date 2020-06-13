Vivo Watch Likely Gets 3C Certification Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding the Vivo Watch, the first smartwatch from the company. Now, it looks like its launch is nearing as the device has been spotted on a certification database. Well, the Vivo Watch has been spotted clearing the 3C certification database in China with the model number WA2052.

Earlier this year, the smartwatch from Vivo was spotted on EUIPO, which hints that its European launch could be launched in the near future. However, the company is yet to confirm the development of its first smartwatch.

Vivo Watch 3C Certification

As per the Chinese publication MyDrivers, the first smartwatch from Vivo was spotted on the 3C certification database with the model number WA2052. As of now, its specifications and other aspects remain unknown. It is believed that the smartwatch could be launched sometime in July. Previously, the company's alleged smartwatch was spotted on the European trademark database EUIPO and Intellectual Property India website hinting that it could be launched both in Europe and India.

In April, the arrival of the Vivo smartwatch was hinted by a tipster but its specifications were not revealed by the source. Given that it could be an affordable offering from the company, we can expect the Vivo Watch that has cleared several certification sites to be a rival to the other smartwatches from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, and Oppo.

Rivals For Vivo Watch

Given that the Vivo Watch is all set to be launched sometime soon, its rivals, the Realme Watch was launched with touch screen support. It was launched with heart rate monitoring and support for almost 14 sport modes. This one is available in India for Rs. 3,999. On the other hand, Oppo launched the Oppo Watch in China recently in two variants - 42mm and 46mm with a Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. Given the same, the Vivo Watch is likely to bundle notable highlights at an affordable price point.

