ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Watch Bluetooth Certification Suggests Imminent Launch

    By
    |

    Smartwatch is one of the most popular wearables with many options in the market. Apart from the high-end Apple Watch or even the Samsung Galaxy Watch, there are a couple of other brands offering smartwatches at a lesser price. Adding to the list is the new Vivo Watch, which has just got the Bluetooth SIG certification.

    Vivo Watch Bluetooth Certification Suggests Imminent Launch

     

    Vivo Watch Bluetooth Certification

    A few reports speculated that Vivo was working on a smartwatch. A few weeks later, the Vivo Watch was spotted on the Chinese 3C certification platform with two variants. Now, the Vivo Watch appeared in the database of the Bluetooth SIG certification site. Often, gadgets hit the market a month after it passes the Bluetooth certification, which suggests an imminent launch for the Vivo Watch.

    The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms that the upcoming smartwatch will support Bluetooth 5.0, reports Nashville Chatter. The certification shows the Vivo Watch with the model number W2056. At the same time, the 3C listing of the Vivo Watch revealed two models with the model numbers W2056 and W2052. This further indicated that the models may vary in size only.

    Vivo Watch Bluetooth Certification Suggests Imminent Launch
    source  

    Vivo Watch: What We Know So Far

    Back in June 2019, Vivo announced that it would further expand its product portfolio with gadgets like smartwatches and AR glasses. It was nearly a year later that we got the first glimpse of the Vivo Watch when a tipster hinted that the company was working on a smartwatch. Following this, the Vivo Watch began appearing on various certification listings.

     

    The 3C certification has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo Watch will feature 5W charging. Reports have also suggested that the company began the production of the smartwatch, suggesting an imminent launch. However, there are no other details or specifications about it. We expect to hear more about it as the launch date nears.

    Vivo Watch: Competition Ahead Of Launch

    Vivo isn't the first smartphone brand to venture into smartwatches. Its Chinese competitors include Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei, and more. While most of these smartwatches have already hit the market, Vivo is yet to make a debut. Further, brands like Amazfit and Garmin are also potential competitors. Let's hope the features on the Vivo Watch are on par with these brands to setup a healthy competition.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartwatches vivo wearables
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X