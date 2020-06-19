ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Launch Imminent; Is It Coming To India Amid #BoycottChina Trend?

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi fitness trackers and smartwatches are popular not only in India but in the global market as well. Rumor has it that the company will be adding a new smartwatch to its product catalogue. It's believed that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is likely to launch soon.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Launch
     

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Launch

    Presently, there is nothing certain about the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve. A few claim that it is the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, launched back in December 2019 in China. The report comes from XDA Developers, who spotted the new smartwatch in the Mi Watch app.

    Interestingly, the smartwatch was listed alongside the upcoming Mi Smart Band 4C, which could be rebranded as a Redmi product. That's not all, a Spanish YouTuber eSavants even got hold of the Mi Watch Revolve and uploaded a video of it. He claims to have got the watch via AliExpress for roughly EUO 69, which is around Rs. 7,690.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Expected Features

    Some of the features expected on the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve can be gathered from the Mi Watch Color and the YouTube video. For all we know, the upcoming smartwatch could feature a 1.39-inch dial with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. The Xiaomi smartwatch will likely be compatible with Android 4.4 and above, and iOS platforms.

    Some of the other features expected include a 420 mAh battery, which could last up to 14 days with a single charge. Connectivity options will likely include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, ambient light sensor, barometric sensor, and NFC.

    Mi Watch Revolve
     

    Plus, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color featured 5 ATM rating, providing water resistance up to 50m. The same feature can be expected on the Mi Watch Revolve alongside NFC support and voice assistant. As a smartwatch, we can expect a couple of fitness trackers embedded, like steps tracker, sleep tracker, calories tracker, and so on.

    Smartwatches and fitness trackers are getting more popular as there's more emphasis on people's health now. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve launch might get more buyers, more so as it comes as a cheaper alternative to expensive watches like Apple Watch. Smartwatches and fitness trackers are getting more popular as there's more emphasis on people's health now. And, choosing a smartwatch could help you keep track of your health accurately.

    At the same time, India is urging citizens to use products made in India to generate more revenue locally. While Xiaomi is a popular brand here, it's uncertain how its products will fare henceforth. It's possible that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve launch and availability could be further delayed in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartwatches xiaomi wearables

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X