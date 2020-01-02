Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Complete Specs, Price Revealed Officially Ahead Of Sale News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, which is the latest smartwatch is all set to go on sale in China for the first time on January 3. While the device is yet to go on sale, the Mi Watch Color official listing reveals the key specifications, pricing, and color variants of the device.

Well, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color flaunts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular dial of two colors. It features 10 sport modes for various aspects such as exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24*7 heart rate tracking, and more. The Xiaomi smartwatch comes with NFC connectivity support and is touted to last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Previously, Xiaomi had teased the Mi Watch Color via its Weibo page revealing the dial and strap colors, its design, and features such as QR code payment support, sleep patterns, heart rate monitoring, call notifications, and outdoor activities. Now, the official listing has revealed the complete specifications that were not known earlier.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Price

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will be available for 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) and will go on sale at 10 AM CST (12:30 PM IST). It will be available in Elegant Black and Stylish Silver dial color options. On the other hand, the silicone strap will be available in six colors and there will be a single alligator skin leather option as well. For now, there is no word regarding the global release of this smartwatch including India.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Mi smartwatch is listed to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, 47mm diameter and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a 5ATM water resistance rating that makes it last up to -10-degree Celsius temperature and connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS.

Running MIUI 11 topped with WearOS, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is fitted with all the necessary sensors, the company's Xiao AI voice assistant, over 110 watch faces and more. It gets the power from a 420mAh battery, which is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Best Mobiles in India