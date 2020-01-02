ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Complete Specs, Price Revealed Officially Ahead Of Sale

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, which is the latest smartwatch is all set to go on sale in China for the first time on January 3. While the device is yet to go on sale, the Mi Watch Color official listing reveals the key specifications, pricing, and color variants of the device.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Complete Specs, Price Revealed Officially

     

    Well, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color flaunts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular dial of two colors. It features 10 sport modes for various aspects such as exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24*7 heart rate tracking, and more. The Xiaomi smartwatch comes with NFC connectivity support and is touted to last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

    Previously, Xiaomi had teased the Mi Watch Color via its Weibo page revealing the dial and strap colors, its design, and features such as QR code payment support, sleep patterns, heart rate monitoring, call notifications, and outdoor activities. Now, the official listing has revealed the complete specifications that were not known earlier.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Price

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will be available for 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) and will go on sale at 10 AM CST (12:30 PM IST). It will be available in Elegant Black and Stylish Silver dial color options. On the other hand, the silicone strap will be available in six colors and there will be a single alligator skin leather option as well. For now, there is no word regarding the global release of this smartwatch including India.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications

    When it comes to specifications, the Mi smartwatch is listed to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, 47mm diameter and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a 5ATM water resistance rating that makes it last up to -10-degree Celsius temperature and connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS.

     

    Running MIUI 11 topped with WearOS, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is fitted with all the necessary sensors, the company's Xiao AI voice assistant, over 110 watch faces and more. It gets the power from a 420mAh battery, which is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartwatches
    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 22:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue