    Apple Watch Series 6 To Pack Mental Health Tracker, Touch ID: Report

    By
    |

    Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to launch later this year, most likely during the WWDC event. Like most gadgets, multiple reports have already given us an idea about what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch. The latest leak suggests that the new Apple Watch might even monitor the wearer's mental health.

    Apple Watch Series 6 To Have Mental Health Tracker

     

    Mental Health Tracker On Apple Watch Series 6

    Reports from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach noted that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 would pack features like tracking the wearer's stress levels and even give alerts regarding panic attacks. Already the Apple Watch has gained popularity for its features like fitness tracking and saving people's lives.

    Weinbach noted that Apple's idea with the Watch Series 6 is to detect panic attacks before they happen, warn the user and offer assistance (such as breathing exercises). It was also reported that Apple is currently discussing the smartwatch's capability to monitor mental health-related features.

    Apple Watch Series 6 With Touch ID

    Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 6 could also feature the Touch ID, found on various iPhone models, including the iPhone 8 series and is expected on the upcoming iPhone 9. At the same time, Weinbach notes that the Touch ID for the Apple Watch would probably arrive in Series 7 or Series 8.

    Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 6 is said to offer better battery life, Wi-Fi 6 with a next-gen processor. It is also said to pack enhanced water resistance support and a sleep tracking feature. Previous reports noted that the upcoming smartwatch would be able to measure the blood oxygen levels and alert users when there was a drop.

     

    This could be a game-changing feature on the Apple Watch series as blood oxygen sensing helps people understand how oxygenated their blood is. At the same time, the iPhone maker is said to be working on removing a defect on the current electrocardiogram function. It would further enhance the ECG performance on the new Watch series.

    news apple smartwatches apple watch
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
