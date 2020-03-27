Apple Watch Patent Hints At Cheaper Ceramic Fiber Version News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Apple took the wraps off two models of the Watch 5 series alongside the iPhone 11 lineup. Talking about the Apple Watch 5 series, one of the models has a titanium body while the other one has a premium ceramic body. Going by fresh reports, it looks like Apple is all set to come up with an innovative feature that will make the premium smartwatch relatively more affordable.

As per patents likely filed by Apple, it looks like the company is in plans to equip the Watch series with a case that is partly made of ceramic and plastic fibers. The US company appears to be making efforts in order to expand the user base of its smartwatch by developing affordable options.

New Apple Watch Patent

A new Apple Watch patent hints that the company is taking efforts to develop a smartwatch that is more affordable to produce. The patent application shows the use of ceramic fiber braids that will produce a case, which will be strong yet affordable.

The patent filed at the USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office) shows the patent number 20200096948. And, it is titled 'Ceramic Weaving of Case for Low-Cost, Structured, Penetrating Antennas'. As per Apple, some materials can provide the right level of performance with specific characteristics.

Notably, metal casings can be durable and sturdy but have different degrees of electromagnetic shielding. On the other hand, plastic casings have lower strength, abrasion resistance, and toughness but can be electromagnetically transparent.

Talking about ceramic, it can be stronger than plastic but processing and molding cost can be higher. It is a lightweight insulating product with a low thermal mass. This means that it does not retain heat, has a low thermal conductivity, and is a highly effective insulation material.

What We Think

Though it can be used as a cheaper alternative to the smartwatch, we cannot expect Apple to ditch the premium materials completely in this variant. There are possibilities that we can get to see further details regarding the same in the coming days. Probably, it shouldn't be a great surprise to see an affordable variant of the upcoming Apple Watch. However, not all patents will see the light of the day, so we need to wait for further confirmation.

