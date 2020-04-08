Apple iPhone 9/SE 2020 Online Listing Suggests Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple iPhone 9/SE 2020 is one of the highly rumored smartphones of late. Being the sequel to the iPhone SE that was launched back in 2016 as the most affordable iPhone ever, this upcoming model is speculated to carry a refresh design and next-generation specifications despite being affordable as compared to regular iPhones.

Recently, its launch date was reported twice but the device did not see the light of the day. Now, a report has suggested that there will be three storage variants of the iPhone 9/SE 2020 with the options being 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The device is also believed to be launched in White, Black, and Red color variants. While an official announcement is awaited, the iPhone 9/SE 2020 has been listed on the Chinese retailer JD.com via MyDrivers.

iPhone 9/SE 2020 Online Listing

The listing on the iPhone 9/SE 2020 on the retailer's site does not divulge details regarding the specifications and design of the upcoming iPhone. But it reveals that the shipping will happen between May 1 and May 10. The shipping time frame suggests that the device could be launched sometime later this month.

iPhone 9/SE 2020: What To Expect

The iPhone 9/SE 2020 is likely to flaunt a design based on the iPhone 8 hinting that there could be a small display around 4.7 inches and thick bezels at the top and bottom. The device is also believed to feature TouchID for security purposes. The other aspects of the smartphone include Apple A13 Bionic, a single camera sensor at the rear, iOS 13, a glass back, and 3GB RAM.

Furthermore, previous reports have revealed that the iPhone 9/SE 2020 could be priced starting from $399 (approx. Rs. 30,000) for the entry-level model. It is likely to have five cases including Black silicone, White silicone, Black leather, Midnight Blue leather, and Red leather.

Recently, there were reports suggesting that the company might delay the launch of the iPhone SE 2 due to the coronavirus lockdown in some countries across the world. But given that Apple is training select employees to work remotely and offer technical support to users, we can expect the iPhone 9/SE 2020 to be launched sometime soon. Maybe an official confirmation can be expected in the coming days.

