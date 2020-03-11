Just In
Apple iPhone 9 Launch Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns: Delayed Till June
Apple was speculated to launch its iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 later this month. The smartphone was been in the news for quite some time now. The smartphone was expected to launch along with the new generation iPad Pro, but it seems the wait will prolong due to coronavirus outbreak. Apple also cancelled the March launch that was supposed to host more than 1,000 people.
According to the report, the company is forced by the rapid growth of coronavirus positive cases to postpone the launch event. The company has not mentioned any information on the release date of iPhone 9. The launch event was slated for March 31, 2020. However, the company has decided to cancel the event after it banned mass gatherings at Apple park which is located at Santa Clara.
The company has also recommended employees to take necessary measures and do work from home because of increasing cases of virus spread in the region.
Reports also suggest that the company might hold the launch event somewhere else or launch the devices via online press event. The new devices are expected to launch in the upcoming weeks but still, there is no clarity what the company is going to do.
Coronavirus outbreak has already impacted a large number of smartphone makers and disrupted the supply chain. Foxconn the major supplier for Apple is also facing a crisis in terms of workers because its major factories are situated in China. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 9 might be launched in June or maybe delay further depending on the situation.
Meanwhile, the launch of the iPhone 12 series also seems to be on stake. The launch event of Apple's flagship smartphone might also face a delay. Usually, Apple launches its latest iPhone series in September but it can be delayed to October or November.
