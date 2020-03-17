Just In
Apple iOS 14 Code Confirms iPhone 9 Plus Model: Report
Apple is working on its software core for the mobile platform: iOS 14. This means we're also going to hear a lot of reports of Apple's upcoming hardware. Earlier, it was confirmed that the iPhone 9 would run iOS 14. Fresh reports now confirm that the company is bringing out the iPhone 9 Plus as well.
Apple iPhone 9 Plus Confirmed
Some of the codes available in an early version of the iOS 14 suggest a larger version of Apple's entry-level iPhone 9. A report from 9to5Mac speculates that this might be the successor to the iPhone SE and could be dubbed as the iPhone SE 2 Plus or as the iPhone 9 Plus. Both nomenclatures are based on rumors accumulated so far.
Apart from confirming the bigger version of the iPhone 9, the iOS 14 code also reveals that both the phones will run on the A13 Bionic chip. This is the same chip packed in the iPhone 11 series. Apple hopes that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series users would upgrade to iPhone 9 as the A13 Bionic chip would increase performance.
The A13 Bionic chip would also bring in features like support for Apple Pay, the Express Transit feature, and also scan NFC tags. The iPhone 9 series is expected to boost Apple's presence in countries like India, which is largely dominated by Chinese smartphone brands.
Apple iPhone 9: What We Know So Far
Earlier reports had confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 9 (and now the iPhone 9 Plus) will feature Touch ID-enabled home button, just like the iPhone 8. This means that there's no Face ID found on more expensive models like the iPhone X and the iPhone 11 series.
The iOS 14 code has also revealed a couple of details regarding the upcoming iPad Pro. It's said that the new iPad would feature an ultra-wide, a wide-angle, and a telephoto lens doubled with a time-of-flight sensor for depth of field effects.
Apple is expected to launch the new devices in a few weeks. But it might be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. More details are expected to pop-up, given that the launch date is nearing.
