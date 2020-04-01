Apple iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2) Launch Likely Pegged For April 15 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple iPhone SE, which is the most affordable and compact model was launched back in 2016. It was launched with a similar design as the iPhone 5s. Later, in 2018, Apple took the wraps off the tenth-anniversary edition called the iPhone X with a refreshed design. Since then, we have been coming across speculations regarding the next-generation affordable model.

For long, there are reports regarding the next-generation iPhone SE that is alleged to be dubbed either iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Now, a new report suggests that the Apple iPhone 9 or SE 2 could be announced on April 15, 2020. Previous reports suggested a March 31 launch date but it did not happen.

iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 Launch Date

As per an internal meeting by Apple as shared by a Bloomberg report, the company is believed to be prepping to announce the iPhone 9 on April 15. It is believed that the shipments could debut on April 22. Apple is claimed to train select retail employees who are working remotely to provide sales and technical support to users. Reportedly, it is believed that the company will be sending iMacs to them.

Apple iPhone 9: What To Expect

While there are no leaked renders of the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, we have seen leaks and speculations regarding the same suggesting what we can expect from the same. Going by the leaked reports, it looks like the upcoming iPhone is likely to arrive with an LCD display sans 3D Touch. The device is likely to measure 8.6mm in thickness along with the camera bump. While the form factor is believed to be similar to that of the iPhone 8, it is believed to sport a frosted glass back rather than a glossy back.

Though recent speculations point out that the iPhone 9/ iPhone SE 2 could be launched on April 15, there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the same. And, we can expect the same to be a delayed further due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

