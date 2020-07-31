Oppo Watch With Wear OS Launched In India, Price Starts From Rs. 14,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the smartwatch market in India has gained traction, several brands have started launching their wearable offerings in the country. One such device is the first smartphone from Oppo that has been launched in India alongside the Oppo Reno4 Pro. Notably, the Oppo Watch is the first smartwatch to be launched with WearOS by Google in the country.

The Oppo Watch has been launched in two variants - 41mm and 46mm variants with some notable differences. The smartwatch does not support eSIM as its Chinese variant. In terms of design, it comes with an aluminum frame along with a rubber strap.

Oppo Watch Specifications

Oppo Watch 41mm variant flaunts a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. On the other hand, the 46mm variant of the smartwatch comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The hardware aspects of the smartwatch include a Snapdragon 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 processor teamed up with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space.

The Oppo Watch comes with a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a gyroscope sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The smartwatch comes with sport tracking modes such as indoor and outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, swimming, etc. It is water-resistant with the 41mm variant supporting 3ATM water resistance and the 46mm variant supporting 5ATM water resistance.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo Watch comes with NFC for payments, inbuilt GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and 2.4GHz WiFi. The smaller 41mm variant uses a 300mAh battery that comes with 24 hours of usage in the smart mode and 14 days of backup in the long battery mode. On the other hand, the larger 46mm variant is fueled by a 430mAh battery providing up to 36 hours of usage in the smart mode and 21 days of battery life in the long battery mode.

Oppo Watch Price And Availability

Oppo Watch 41mm variant is priced at Rs. 14,990 and comes in rose gold, elegant black, and fog silver color options. And, the 46mm variant of the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,990 and comes in rose gold and black colors. It can be ordered from Amazon India and will go on sale from August 10 in the country. Early bird buyers who preorder the smartwatch will get Rs. 500 discount. Considering its price, the Oppo Watch can compete against other premium smartwatches from rival brands.

