New Oppo Watch Teased With Google Wear OS; Launch Next Week

Oppo has been steadily expanding its product portfolio with earbuds and also its smartwatch range. The Oppo Watch, which debuted earlier this year, will soon be getting an upgrade. Reports reveal that the upcoming Oppo Watch will have preinstalled Wear OS by Google on it and is expected to debut on July 31.

New Oppo Watch With Wear OS By Google

The Oppo Watch launched in May was available primarily in China and packed the ColorOS software. The report comes from Engadget, which first spotted the update on the new Oppo Watch with Google's Wear OS and reveals the promotional GIF released by the company.

What's more, the new Oppo Watch will officially debut next week, on July 31. However, it looks like the smartwatch has already gone official in Germany. The official site further confirms that the Oppo Watch will indeed ship with the Google Wear OS.

Going into the details, the Oppo Watch that is now live in Germany comes with a couple of preloaded Google apps like Google Pay and Google Assistant. The Chinese version of the new Oppo Watch replaces Google Assistant with Breeno and Google Pay with Ali Pay.

New Oppo Watch Features

Going into the details of the Oppo Watch, it comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution. The display panel includes curved edges and is topped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The new smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 and the power-efficient Apollo 3 chip.

Also, the processor is paired with 1GB RAM with 8GB built-in storage. There is a 300 mAh battery, which Oppo claims to last up to 14 days when switched to low-power mode. Oppo has included a couple of upgrades in terms of activity trackers like running, swimming, and cycling. The Oppo Watch also supports sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, ECG, and sedentary reminder.

New Oppo Watch In India

The Oppo Watch is expected to debut in India on July 31, alongside the Oppo Reno4 Pro. The Oppo Watch ships for EUR 249 in Germany (roughly Rs. 21,600). But we'll know the exact price one the smartwatch debuts in India.

