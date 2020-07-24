ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Oppo Watch Teased With Google Wear OS; Launch Next Week

    By
    |

    Oppo has been steadily expanding its product portfolio with earbuds and also its smartwatch range. The Oppo Watch, which debuted earlier this year, will soon be getting an upgrade. Reports reveal that the upcoming Oppo Watch will have preinstalled Wear OS by Google on it and is expected to debut on July 31.

    New Oppo Watch Teased With Google Wear OS

     

    New Oppo Watch With Wear OS By Google

    The Oppo Watch launched in May was available primarily in China and packed the ColorOS software. The report comes from Engadget, which first spotted the update on the new Oppo Watch with Google's Wear OS and reveals the promotional GIF released by the company.

    What's more, the new Oppo Watch will officially debut next week, on July 31. However, it looks like the smartwatch has already gone official in Germany. The official site further confirms that the Oppo Watch will indeed ship with the Google Wear OS.

    New Oppo Watch Teased With Google Wear OS

    Going into the details, the Oppo Watch that is now live in Germany comes with a couple of preloaded Google apps like Google Pay and Google Assistant. The Chinese version of the new Oppo Watch replaces Google Assistant with Breeno and Google Pay with Ali Pay.

    New Oppo Watch Features

    Going into the details of the Oppo Watch, it comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution. The display panel includes curved edges and is topped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The new smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 and the power-efficient Apollo 3 chip.

     

    Also, the processor is paired with 1GB RAM with 8GB built-in storage. There is a 300 mAh battery, which Oppo claims to last up to 14 days when switched to low-power mode. Oppo has included a couple of upgrades in terms of activity trackers like running, swimming, and cycling. The Oppo Watch also supports sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, ECG, and sedentary reminder.

    New Oppo Watch In India

    The Oppo Watch is expected to debut in India on July 31, alongside the Oppo Reno4 Pro. The Oppo Watch ships for EUR 249 in Germany (roughly Rs. 21,600). But we'll know the exact price one the smartwatch debuts in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartwatches oppo wear os
    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X