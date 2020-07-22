Oppo Reno4 Pro Press Renders Reveal Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in June, Oppo Reno4 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G smartphones were launched in the company's home market China. Recently, the company confirmed that it will also launch the Oppo Reno4 Pro in the global markets outside of China. In India, this device is all set to be launched on July 31.

While we are days ahead of the launch of the Oppo Reno4 Pro in the global markets, the press renders of the same have been revealed online by Playfuldroid. It looks like the global version of the smartphone will feature some key differences in the design and specifications as compared to the Chinese variant.

Oppo Reno4 Pro Renders Leak

Word has that the Reno4 Pro's global variant will a 4G LTE variant powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC. Also, it shows the smartphone in black and white color options. On the other hand, the Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno4 Pro makes use of the Snapdragon 765G SoC and supports 5G connectivity. And, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also, the Chinese model comes with an LED flash unit and laser autofocus triple-camera arrangement at its rear. This camera module is said to comprise of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 12MP secondary Sony IMX708 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP tertiary telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. But the global variant is likely to flaunt a quad-camera setup with the four lenses arranged vertically at the top left corner. This model is seen to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, an external speaker, and a microphone at its bottom.

The renders show that the device could feature an AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, a power key the right and buttons on the left. The top edge seems to flaunt a microphone and a SIM card slot. Previous reports have revealed that this device could make use of a 6.55-inch 90Hz display and support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology, which can charge its battery completely in 36 minutes. For now, the other details of the Oppo Reno4 Pro remain unknown.

