Oppo Reno 4 Pro Global Variant Gets NCC Certification; New Design Confirmed

Oppo is planning to introduce the Reno 4 series in the global market soon. In India, the new series is expected to arrive by the third week of July and is said feature new design elements. It seems that Reno 4 Pro's global variant will indeed come with a new design. This has been confirmed via a new set of leaked images that are doing rounds online.

Oppo Reno 4 Series New Design Leak

The Oppo Reno 4 pro has made an appearance on the NCC mobile certification website. Some live images of the device have also been shared on the website. The leaked images confirm a change in design in the rear panel; primarily a new finish. Notably, the device has bagged its certification with the Oppo CPH2089 model number.

As per the new leaked images, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come in a new black shade. The device can be seen sporting an L-shaped quad-camera module on the back panel. It will likely feature the Oppo branding at the bottom right. The device will feature a display with curved edges which adds to the premium appeal.

Also, there will be a punch-hole which will be positioned at the top-left for the selfie camera. The device is seen housing the power key on the left edge, while the right panel has the volume keys. The USB Type-C port is placed alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille.

Not just the design, the NCC database also suggests some of the features which the Reno 4 Pro will offer. As per the listing, the device will come with 65W fast charging support. This feature is also available on the device's Chinese variant.

The listing also reveals 128GB and 256GB storage configuration which corroborates with the leaks. The device is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 765G processor and ship with Android 10 OS. The device has now bagged certification from multiple platforms on the global market and could make an entry anytime soon.

