Oppo Reno 4 Series India Launch Likely Slated For Third Week Of July: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Just a few days ago we came across the leaked live images of the Oppo reno 4 Pro's Indian variant. The device also cleared its certification via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) indicating an imminent launch in the country. The device is tipped to feature a higher resolution display compared to the Chinese variant. Now, a new report suggests we can expect the device to launch this month in India.

When Will Oppo Reno 4 Launch In India?

The Oppo Reno 4 series might launch in the third week of July in India, cites a report via 91Mobiles. The publication learned from its retail sources that Oppo might schedule the launch somewhere between July 20 and July 24, 2020. We might get some official confirmation on the same in the comings days.

The leaked live image that surfaced recently revealed an AMOLED display with curved edges and slim bezels. Also, it has been suggested that Reno 4 Pro will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole for the selfie camera which will be placed on the top-left corner.

The Oppo Reno 4 series is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The standard Reno 4 model could come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Pro model is expected with 12GB RAM and 1256GB storage configuration.

Both the Oppo Reno and the Reno 4 Pro will launch with Android 10 OS and will be pre-installed with the Color OS 7.2 UI. There will be a triple-rear camera setup on the Pro model which will comprise a 48MP primary sensor.

The remaining setup will have a 13MP telephoto lens and a 12MP wide-angle sensor. Backing the device will likely be a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 65W fast charging support. The speculations surrounding the Oppo Reno 4 series are increasing with each passing day which makes us believe that its launch could be round the corner.

Besides, there are rumors that OnePlus could also launch its new affordable Nord series around the same timeline. The OnePlus Nord is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. If both smartphones are launched around the same timeline; it would be interesting to see which one wins the race.

