Oppo Reno 4 Pro To Launch On July 31 In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up to launch its Reno 4 Pro in India on July 31. However, Oppo will not launch the Reno 4 in the Indian market. The launch event will be held in India on July 31 at 12:30 pm. With the launch of the Reno 4 series in China last month, there were rumors of the India launch, and the company had earlier said that local features would be added to the phone for Indian users.

The launch details come to light via a Flipkart teaser. Previously, tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed via a tweet that the Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Watch will be announced on July 30. However, he mentioned later it will land on July 31 and also hinted about the launch of the Oppo watch.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a curved display and the company named it '3D Borderless Sense Screen'. The display size measures 6.5-inch with a 90Hz refresh rate and there is a punch-hole design for selfies. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is offered in two storage variants - 8GB RAM +128GB and 12GB RAM +256GB. The device gets fuel from a 4,020 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

For imaging, it has a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 13MP telephoto camera, and another auto-focus lens. There is a 32MP shooter for taking selfies. The handset is available in blue, red, black, and white color variants. The 'Green Glitter' variant of the handset priced a little higher than the other color variants.

The post further states that Reno 4 Pro will be available for pre-order until August 4 after the launch and it is said that it will go for the first sale on August 5. Also, those who buy within three days after the first sale will get free complete damage protection for 180 days.

The starting price of the phone in China set at RMB 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,500). In India, the price of the phone is expected to be close. The Oppo Watch is said to offer in 41mm and 46mm variants. However, the company did not comment on anything about the Watch. The price of the Watch expected to be set at Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

Best Mobiles in India