Just In
- 17 min ago JioMart Fake Websites On The Rise; Reliance Cautions Public
-
- 23 min ago Xiaomi's 3rd Gen In-Display Camera In Mass Production; Will Hit The Market In 2021
- 30 min ago Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Might Launch On September 17
- 32 min ago Amazon Halo Fitness Band Offers In-Depth Body Analysis; Can It Take On Apple Watch And Fitbit?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Zain Imam Rejects The Show; Pearl V Puri Offered Rs 5 Crore To Participate!
- News COVID-19 no ground for stopping elections: SC on Bihar polls
- Sports CPL 2020: Match 17: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details
- Finance Future Enterprises Board To Meet On 29 August To Seal Reliance Deal: Report
- Automobiles 2020 Hyundai i20 Spied Testing Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch In India: Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Or Karishma Tanna, Whose Ethnic Look In Brown Kurti And White Skirt Did You Like More?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
OnePlus Watch With Wear OS, Snapdragon 4100 SoC Likely On Cards
OnePlus is one of the smartphone brands that is diversifying into other product categories of late. Last year, the company came up with smart TVs and wireless earbuds that have received a good response among buyers. Now, it looks like the brand is all set to follow the footsteps of a few others by developing smartwatches.
Word is that OnePlus is working on a smartwatch allegedly dubbed OnePlus Watch. This accessory has been spotted along with the OnePlus 8T, which is speculated to be unveiled later this year. However, the specifications of the same remain unknown for now.
Notably, this is not the first time that OnePlus is being rumored to work on its own smartwatch as the company was said to be working on one back in 2016. The company was also hitting the tech headphones for working on smartphones with a water-resistant build and wireless charging capabilities.
OnePlus Watch Rumors
As per the speculations that have made it to the headlines right now, OnePlus is allegedly working on a smartwatch just like Oppo, which is also a brand owned by the same company. Well, the Oppo Watch has been launched in India recently for Rs. 14,990. As the OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo products have similar aspects as they belong to the same parent company, we can expect the OnePlus Watch to borrow some aspects from the Oppo Watch.
Eventually, we can expect the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus to feature curved display edges and run Google's Wear OS. And, it is believed to run a customized Oxygen OS skin on top of Google Wear OS. It is likely believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 3100 as the Oppo counterpart or the latest Snapdragon 4100 as an upgrade.
Furthermore, the OnePlus Watch is said to compete with the Samsung smartwatches and Apple Watch models that are relatively affordable. Given that the company competes against Apple and Samsung in the premium smartphone market segment, we can expect it to replicate the same in the wearable space too. As OnePlus is working on the T-series smartphones, we can expect the OnePlus Watch to be launched in the country with this device. However, an official confirmation from the company regarding the OnePlus smartwatch.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228