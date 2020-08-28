OnePlus Watch With Wear OS, Snapdragon 4100 SoC Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is one of the smartphone brands that is diversifying into other product categories of late. Last year, the company came up with smart TVs and wireless earbuds that have received a good response among buyers. Now, it looks like the brand is all set to follow the footsteps of a few others by developing smartwatches.

Word is that OnePlus is working on a smartwatch allegedly dubbed OnePlus Watch. This accessory has been spotted along with the OnePlus 8T, which is speculated to be unveiled later this year. However, the specifications of the same remain unknown for now.

Notably, this is not the first time that OnePlus is being rumored to work on its own smartwatch as the company was said to be working on one back in 2016. The company was also hitting the tech headphones for working on smartphones with a water-resistant build and wireless charging capabilities.

OnePlus Watch Rumors

As per the speculations that have made it to the headlines right now, OnePlus is allegedly working on a smartwatch just like Oppo, which is also a brand owned by the same company. Well, the Oppo Watch has been launched in India recently for Rs. 14,990. As the OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo products have similar aspects as they belong to the same parent company, we can expect the OnePlus Watch to borrow some aspects from the Oppo Watch.

Eventually, we can expect the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus to feature curved display edges and run Google's Wear OS. And, it is believed to run a customized Oxygen OS skin on top of Google Wear OS. It is likely believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 3100 as the Oppo counterpart or the latest Snapdragon 4100 as an upgrade.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Watch is said to compete with the Samsung smartwatches and Apple Watch models that are relatively affordable. Given that the company competes against Apple and Samsung in the premium smartphone market segment, we can expect it to replicate the same in the wearable space too. As OnePlus is working on the T-series smartphones, we can expect the OnePlus Watch to be launched in the country with this device. However, an official confirmation from the company regarding the OnePlus smartwatch.

