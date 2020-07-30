ENGLISH

    Alleged OnePlus 8T With 8GB RAM Pops Up On Geekbench; Launch Imminent?

    OnePlus is done with the launch of its new affordable Nord series and has started working on its next flagship OnePlus 8T series. Just a few days ago the existence of this lineup was confirmed via a new leak. It was tipped the company will finally be upgrading the primary camera to a 64MP sensor. Now, the OnePlus 8T has appeared on Geekbench and is listed with some key features.

    OnePlus 8T Listed On Geekbench

    The OnePlus 8T has made it to Geekbeench with the KB2001 model number. As per the database, the smartphone will be launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. This processor will have a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

    The listing mentions a Qualcomm Kona processor which is associated with the Snapdragon 865 processor. It could be a possibility that OnePlus launches this device with the same processor, considering it will be a flagship offering. We can only be sure once the company confirms the same.

    Additionally, the Geekbench listing also suggests that the device will launch with 8GGB RAM. What's new here is the presence of Android 11. If this is true, it will be one of the first few smartphones which will ship with this new Android OS out-of-the-box.

    Coming to the benchmark scores, the OnePlus 8T has logged 912 points in the single-core and 3,288 points in the multi-core test. This is the only specifics which have been tipped by the Geekbench listing.

    However, it was earlier suggested that OnePlus is planning to incorporate a 64MP primary sensor to this device and also on the OnePlus 8T Pro. Until now, the company has been using a 48MP primary sensor on its flagship smartphones.

    For instance, the standard OnePlus 8 series also has a 48MP main lens at the back panel. We are waiting for the rumour mill to share some more insight on the upcoming flagship by OnePlus and will share the respective details.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
