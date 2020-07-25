OnePlus 8T Series Camera Features Tipped; Likely To Offer 64MP Sensor News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8 series was announced earlier this year as the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Just a few days ago, the brand announced its mid-range device Nord. Now, it seems that OnePlus is again prepping up to launch its new flagship smartphone series in the form of OnePlus 8T. A new leak is doing rounds online which gives some insight into the camera hardware.

OnePlus 8 Series Expected Camera Features

As per a report via XDA developers, the OnePlus 8T series could be the company's first to come with a 64MP primary sensor. The report suggests that the OnePlus Camera app recently received a new update with the v5.4.23 firmware build. The teardown of this camera app revealed the strings suggesting a 64MP sensor.

It can't be said for sure if both OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro will be featuring a 64MP primary camera or just one of the variants will sport this sensor. Until now, the company has stuck to a 48MP sensor for its flagship smartphones. With the new reports, it seems that it seems that OnePlus is finally ready to take another leap in the camera department.

As of now, the other hardware features of the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro are still at large. It is also not known if the company has already started working on this new flagship lineup or not. However, the company is well known for refreshing its flagship smartphone series in a short span of time. The same is expected with the OnePlus 8 series.

With the first set of leaks arriving, we can expect some more details on both OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro. It would be interesting to see if only the camera will be the change which the new series will offer or the company will add some other upgrades as well.

