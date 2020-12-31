OnePlus Band Likely To Arrive In India In Q1 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus, a Chinese brand that has been quite successful in the smartphone market started venturing into the other product categories. Of late, the company ventured into segments such as smart TVs, headphones, etc. It is also speculated to launch a smartwatch soon. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to launch a fitness band, which will be its first wearable device.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band Rival?

As per an Android Central report, the OnePlus Band is believed to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2021. The company is likely to launch the first band before the much-awaited OnePlus Watch. Going by the report, the OnePlus Band could be a budget offering, unlike the highly anticipated smartwatch that could appeal only to affluent consumers. If the OnePlus Band is launched within the budget, then it shows that this offering will be pitted against Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band series.

The report notes that the OnePlus fitness band could be launched with features and capabilities that make it a rival to the Xiaomi Smart Band 5, which was launched in the country in September. OnePlus Band is expected to be priced under Rs. 3,000. This will make it on par with that of the Mi Smart Band 5 priced at Rs. 2,499.

OnePlus Band Rumored Specifications

Going by the details revealed by the report, the OnePlus Band will have many similarities with Mi Smart Band 5. The other aspects that we expect from the rumored fitness band include a water-resistant build, an AMOLED display and a battery that can last for multiple days. Also, it is speculated to provide an interchangeable wrist strap in a range of color options. The fitness band is believed to be bundled with some notable features that are exclusive to OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus is expected to launch the fitness band in the Indian market in the coming weeks, which will be ahead of the launch of OnePlus 9 series of flagship smartphones. This hints that the OnePlus Band could be launched in India sometime in January or early February. However, we need to wait for further confirmation from the company.

Best Mobiles in India