OnePlus 9 Lite Variant Tipped To Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, 9 Pro: What To Expect
OnePlus 9 series is one of the much-awaited flagships, set to debut next year. The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is expected to include the base model and the Pro variant. Plus, a new OnePlus 9E is also expected. Fresh reports reveal that the company will likely name it the OnePlus 9 Lite and will reportedly include Snapdragon 865 chipset.
OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped
So far, all OnePlus series have included the base model and a Pro model. The new OnePlus 9 series will be the first to include a Lite variant. Like always, the flagship series will draw power from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which is the SD 888 5G SoC for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.
However, a report from Android Central notes that the rumored OnePlus 9 Lite will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The change in the chipset indicates that its pricing will also be cheaper than the other two models.
OnePlus 9 Lite: What To Expect
From the looks of it, the OnePlus 9 Lite will likely include several similar features as the other models under the 9 series. One can expect a similar camera setup, display settings, and even the same software experience. The key difference is the SD 865 chipset, which is present on the OnePlus 8 series.
Reports also suggest the launch of the OnePlus 9 Lite will shift the company's strategy from the two-model launch it's been following for a while now. The new report also suggests the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Lite, which is rumored to be around USD 600 (around Rs. 44,100). With this price range, the OnePlus 9 Lite is up for competition with several other smartphones.
This segment is dominated by devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which would come as a tough competitor. Plus, several iPhone models with high-performing camera sensors are another example. With the SD 865, the OnePlus 9 Lite will also be competing with the OnePlus 8T, which is slightly more expensive!
