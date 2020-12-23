OnePlus Nord SE Reportedly Special Edition Of Original OnePlus Nord News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that OnePlus is working on a budget-friendly handset called the OnePlus SE to expanding its OnePlus Nord series. Now, a new report suggests that the OnePlus Nord SE might not be a new phone. As per a report by PhoneArena and tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus Nord SE will be a Special Edition of the regular OnePlus Nord with a new design.

The company will design the upcoming device in partnership with designer Joshua Vides. Further, the PhoneArena report states the features might be the same as the existing Nord; however, we might see some changes in terms of design. Besides, the OnePlus Nord SE will come with custom wallpapers and a new design at the back panel.

Going by the previous report, the OnePlus Nord SE will have some upgraded features like fast charging, a bigger battery than the regular model. It is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery which will support 65W Warp Charging. In addition, the previous report also claimed that the OnePlus Nord SE will launch in India as the budget-handsets Nord N100 and the Nord N10 5G did not arrive in the country.

OnePlus Nord SE: What To Expect?

As suggested in the report above, there will be no change in the OnePlus Nord hardware, so we may get the same features as the regular model. To recall, the OnePlus Nord is now selling in the country starting at Rs. 24,999 and the features include the Snapdragon 765G processor, 90Hz AMOLED display. For cameras, it has a 48MP quad lens at the back.

We suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to confirm this. However, we are expecting the launch of the OnePlus Nord SE might take place in March 2021 alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

