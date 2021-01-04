OnePlus Band Officially Teased: Likely To Cost Around Rs. 3,000 News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is all set to launch a new product under a different category. Until now, we have seen smartphones, smart TVs, and other accessories from the company. For the first time, the company has teased the launch of a fitness band, dubbed OnePlus Band.

OnePlus India has now officially confirmed the same on Twitter. The company has shared a cryptic image with the possible OnePlus Band with OnePlus branding on the front and a soft silicone strap.

Oppo Band Is OnePlus Band

A lot of OnePlus products from recent times have been derived from Oppo's offerings, as Oppo is the parent company. Similarly, the OnePlus Band also looks like a rebranded version of the Oppo Band, which was launched in 2020 for around Rs. 2,000.

Considering the specs sheet of the Oppo Band, the OnePlus Band will be similar to some of the other budget fitness bands available in the country like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

The OnePlus Band, just like the Oppo Band is likely to offer a colored AMOLED display with fitness/health-related sensors like a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring sensor, and a pedometer. As the OnePlus Band is a fitness tracker, it is likely to offer at least a week-long battery life.

As per the launch, the OnePlus Band is likely to be made available in India, and India will be the first country to get this band as well. As per the pricing, the OnePlus Band is likely to be priced between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000.

You can also win a free OnePlus Band by participating in a quiz competition running on the OnePlus India website. As of now, there is no information on the launch date of the OnePlus Band India or in any other country.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear



Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

