Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Home Entertainment Devices
Mi Fan fest sale is going on in full swing. The limited period sale announced by the Chinese tech giant on its platform commenced on April 8 in India with a bunch of Redmi and Mi smartphones at discount. This sale will be live till April 13 in the country and you can head to mi.com to buy your favorite Redmi smartphone or other accessories with a cheaper price tag.
Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999
Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Mi TV 4A 100 cm (40)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Mi TV 4A 100 cm (40) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi TV 4X 108 cm (43)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,999
Mi TV 4X 108 cm (43) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi Router 4C
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 1,199
Mi TV 4X 108 cm (43) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 White
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,498 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 White is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,498 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S White
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,498 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499
Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S White is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,498 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart Water Purifier
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999
Mi Smart Water Purifier is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi Air Purifier 3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Mi Air Purifier 3 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi TV Stick
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499
Mi TV Stick is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
Mi Water TDS Tester
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 349 ; MRP: Rs. 499
Mi Water TDS Tester is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 499 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart Speaker & LED Bulb Combo
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,498
Mi Smart Speaker & LED Bulb Combo is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart LED Bulb (White)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 500 ; MRP: Rs. 699
Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 500 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 999
Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.
