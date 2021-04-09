ENGLISH

    Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021: Huge Discount Offers On Smart Watches, Smart Bands, And Headsets

    The 2021 edition of the Mi Fan Festival is here, where, the company is offering huge deals and discounts on products like smartwatches, smart bands, and headsets. If you were planning to buy a Mi product at an affordable price, then, this is the right time to do the same.

    Mi Fan Festival Sale: Huge Discount Offers On Smart Watches, Smart Bands And Headsets
     

    Products like the Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Smart Band, Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones, and the Redmi Earphones are now available at a discount price and some of these products as cheap as Rs. 349. Here are all the deals available on Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021.

    Mi Watch Revolve

    Mi Watch Revolve

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

    Mi Watch Revolve is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Smart Band 4

    Mi Smart Band 4

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499

    Mi Smart Band 4 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Smart Band
     

    Redmi Smart Band

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; MRP: Rs. 2,099

    Mi Smart Band is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones

    Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; MRP: Rs. 999

    Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Earphones

    Redmi Earphones

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 349 ; MRP: Rs. 599

    Redmi Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 349 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Earbuds S Black

    Redmi Earbuds S Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,798 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799

    Redmi Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,798 onwards during the sale.

     

    Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black

    Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,798 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799

    Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,798 onwards during the sale.

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

    Offer:
    Deal Price: 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499

    Redmi Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,798 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 3:33 [IST]
