Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021: Huge Discount Offers On Smart Watches, Smart Bands, And Headsets
The 2021 edition of the Mi Fan Festival is here, where, the company is offering huge deals and discounts on products like smartwatches, smart bands, and headsets. If you were planning to buy a Mi product at an affordable price, then, this is the right time to do the same.
Products like the Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Smart Band, Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones, and the Redmi Earphones are now available at a discount price and some of these products as cheap as Rs. 349. Here are all the deals available on Mi Fan Festival Sale 2021.
Mi Watch Revolve
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999
Mi Watch Revolve is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart Band 4
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499
Mi Smart Band 4 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Smart Band
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; MRP: Rs. 2,099
Mi Smart Band is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.
Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; MRP: Rs. 999
Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Earphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 349 ; MRP: Rs. 599
Redmi Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 349 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Earbuds S Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,798 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799
Redmi Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,798 onwards during the sale.
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,798 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,798 onwards during the sale.
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
Offer:
Deal Price: 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499
Redmi Earphones is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,798 onwards during the sale.
