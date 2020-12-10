Just In
Don't Miss
- Automobiles KTM 390 Adventure Now Comes With Spoke Wheels: Here Are The Details
- Finance Developing Asia to Contract 0.4% in 2020: ADB
- Sports Big Bash League 2020: Umpires to carry deodorant advertisement under their arms during BBL 10
- News Parliament new building foundation: Highlights of PM Modi's speech
- Lifestyle A Brother Makes A Michael Cinco-Inspired Blue Fairytale Gown For His Sister And It Is So Spectacular
- Movies Neetu Kapoor Confirms Being Diagnosed With COVID-19; Says She Is Feeling Better Now
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali In December
- Education UPSC EPFO 2021: Check Fictitious Fee List And Centre Change Option Details
Mi Super Sale 2020 Offers On Mi Electronic Accessories
Xiaomi has become one of the most popular Chinese consumer electronics brands in the last few years. The company has grabbed a major chunk of the audience looking for affordable smartphones and other accessories. Xiaomi also hosts sales on its platform where you can buy its products with a cheaper price tag.
Xiaomi is now hosting Mi Super sale 2020 where smartphone accessories and other products can be purchased at a discounted price. The company is offering discount offers on the Redmi 10,000 mAh power bank, Redmi 20,000 mAh power bank, Mi Watch Revolve Chrome Silver, Redmi Smart Band, and Redmi Earbuds 2C among others. What other offers are there in the mix, let's have a look:
Rs. 300 Off On Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank White
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 10000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh battery
- 2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-2.6A
- USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A
- Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more
- Dimensions: 150.5×73.6×15.1mm
Rs. 700 Off On Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank Black
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 20000mAh, 3.7V, 74Wh battery
- 2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-3.6A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
- USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A / 9V-2.1A / 12V-1.5A
- Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more
- Dimensions: 154×73.6×27.3mm
Rs. 6,000 Off On Mi Watch Revolve Chrome Silver
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS
- Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes
- Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking
- Dimensions: 46.2 x 53.3 x 11.4mm; Weight: 40g (excluding strap)
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, 20h with continuous GPS use
Rs. 500 Off On Mi Smart Band 4
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- 22.1g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of battery life
Rs. 700 Off On Redmi Smart Band
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking
- Tri-axis Accelerometer
- 13g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- 130mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage
Rs. 700 Off On Redmi Earbuds 2C Black
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 14.2mm drivers
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.
- Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams
- 5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours
Rs. 1,200 Off On Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 14.2mm drivers
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.
- Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams
- 5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours
Rs. 250 Off On Mi Smart LED Bulb (White)
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- Up to 810 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app
- Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, scene modes through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) via Mi Home App
- The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation
- Over 7 years or 15,000 hours of long life span
Rs. 300 Off On Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22)
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature, up to 900 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app
- Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.
- Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi via Mi Home App
- The luminous polycarbonate surface has a high refractive index and high transparency casting a gentle yet bright light
- The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation
- Over 11 years or 25,000 hours of long life span
Rs. 500 Off On Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb (E27)
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature and 80 to 800 lumens adjustment, scheduling, power on or off through the app
- Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.
- Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to WiFi via Mi Home App
- Cross Pattern exterior gives the bulb a gentle appearance while ensuring heat is easily dissipated.
- Outer filter is made of highly transparent light-diffusing material, and the plastic covered aluminum structure allows for even more heat dissipation, ensuring a long life for the bulb
- Over 11 years of long life span
Rs. 200 Off On Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2
Buy This Offer On MI Store
Key Specs
- 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion
- Photosensitive + human body dual sensor, will only turn on when the ambient brightness is low and a motion is detected in the coverage area
- 2800k warm yellow light offers ample light in any environment.
- Choose from two brightness modes of 25 lumens and 4 lumens from small toggle switch.
- 360-degree rotating stereo light featuring magnetic structure and strong adhesive, so you can install and move the light with ease.
- Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.
- Works with 3 AA Batteries
Rs. 800 Off On Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W)
Buy This Offer On Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5W output for clear, rich and punchy bass
- Diaphragm with Canadian longer fiber film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear
- Built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality
- Water-resistant (IPX5) against splashes and spills
- Bluetooth 5.0 with one-key function to answer or end a call
- Works with voice assistant on Android and iOS with a simple touch of a button
- Palm-sized speaker with a loop strip to carry it easily
- AUX port to connect devices without Bluetooth support
- 2000mAh battery with up to 20 hours of battery life
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
17,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860