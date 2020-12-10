Mi Super Sale 2020 Offers On Mi Electronic Accessories Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi has become one of the most popular Chinese consumer electronics brands in the last few years. The company has grabbed a major chunk of the audience looking for affordable smartphones and other accessories. Xiaomi also hosts sales on its platform where you can buy its products with a cheaper price tag.

Xiaomi is now hosting Mi Super sale 2020 where smartphone accessories and other products can be purchased at a discounted price. The company is offering discount offers on the Redmi 10,000 mAh power bank, Redmi 20,000 mAh power bank, Mi Watch Revolve Chrome Silver, Redmi Smart Band, and Redmi Earbuds 2C among others. What other offers are there in the mix, let's have a look: Rs. 300 Off On Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank White Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 10000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh battery

2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-2.6A

USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A

Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more

Dimensions: 150.5×73.6×15.1mm Rs. 700 Off On Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank Black Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 20000mAh, 3.7V, 74Wh battery

2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-3.6A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A

USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A / 9V-2.1A / 12V-1.5A

Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more

Dimensions: 154×73.6×27.3mm Rs. 6,000 Off On Mi Watch Revolve Chrome Silver Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 450 nits brightness, Smart always-on display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above; iOS

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 10 sports modes

Heart rate variability, Energy level and stress level tracking

Dimensions: 46.2 x 53.3 x 11.4mm; Weight: 40g (excluding strap)

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, 20h with continuous GPS use Rs. 500 Off On Mi Smart Band 4 Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

135mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of battery life Rs. 700 Off On Redmi Smart Band Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD colour 16 bit touch screen display with up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls and more

24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

5 sports modes: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking

Tri-axis Accelerometer

13g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

130mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage Rs. 700 Off On Redmi Earbuds 2C Black Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices

14.2mm drivers

Touch controls for volume and track change

Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.

Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams

5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours Rs. 1,200 Off On Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices

14.2mm drivers

Touch controls for volume and track change

Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Semi-in-ear design to fit your ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn't fall off easily.

Each headset weigh just 4.7 grams, Case weighs 48 grams

5 hours of standalone playback, 20 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1.5 hours Rs. 250 Off On Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs Up to 810 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app

Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, scene modes through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) via Mi Home App

The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation

Over 7 years or 15,000 hours of long life span Rs. 300 Off On Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature, up to 900 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app

Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.

Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi via Mi Home App

The luminous polycarbonate surface has a high refractive index and high transparency casting a gentle yet bright light

The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation

Over 11 years or 25,000 hours of long life span Rs. 500 Off On Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb (E27) Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature and 80 to 800 lumens adjustment, scheduling, power on or off through the app

Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.

Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to WiFi via Mi Home App

Cross Pattern exterior gives the bulb a gentle appearance while ensuring heat is easily dissipated.

Outer filter is made of highly transparent light-diffusing material, and the plastic covered aluminum structure allows for even more heat dissipation, ensuring a long life for the bulb

Over 11 years of long life span Rs. 200 Off On Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Buy This Offer On MI Store

Key Specs 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion

Photosensitive + human body dual sensor, will only turn on when the ambient brightness is low and a motion is detected in the coverage area

2800k warm yellow light offers ample light in any environment.

Choose from two brightness modes of 25 lumens and 4 lumens from small toggle switch.

360-degree rotating stereo light featuring magnetic structure and strong adhesive, so you can install and move the light with ease.

Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.

Works with 3 AA Batteries Rs. 800 Off On Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W) Buy This Offer On Mi Store

Key Specs 5W output for clear, rich and punchy bass

Diaphragm with Canadian longer fiber film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear

Built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality

Water-resistant (IPX5) against splashes and spills

Bluetooth 5.0 with one-key function to answer or end a call

Works with voice assistant on Android and iOS with a simple touch of a button

Palm-sized speaker with a loop strip to carry it easily

AUX port to connect devices without Bluetooth support

2000mAh battery with up to 20 hours of battery life

