Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale Offers 2020 On Redmi And Poco Smartphones

The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale for four days until December 10. During this offer period, buyers who want to upgrade their smartphone can get attractive deals and discounts on a slew of products from various brands. And, here we will see the Redmi smartphones on discount.

Well, if you choose to buy a Redmi smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, then you can get lucrative offers such as no-cost EMI payment option, additional discount, and much more on these devices. Check out the same from below. 18% Off On Redmi 9i Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10w charging 17% Off On Redmi 8A Dual Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n with VoWiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging 11% Off On Redmi Note 8 Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

6.3 Inch FHD+ Display

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

4000 MAh Battery Redmi K20 (No cost EMI Rs. 2,778/month) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery with 18W fast charging 17% Off On Poco M2 Pro Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording

16MP front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Splash-proof (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

