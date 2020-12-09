For Quick Alerts
Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale Offers 2020 On Redmi And Poco Smartphones
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale for four days until December 10. During this offer period, buyers who want to upgrade their smartphone can get attractive deals and discounts on a slew of products from various brands. And, here we will see the Redmi smartphones on discount.
Well, if you choose to buy a Redmi smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, then you can get lucrative offers such as no-cost EMI payment option, additional discount, and much more on these devices. Check out the same from below.
18% Off On Redmi 9i
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10w charging
17% Off On Redmi 8A Dual
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n with VoWiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
11% Off On Redmi Note 8
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Display
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Redmi K20 (No cost EMI Rs. 2,778/month)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery with 18W fast charging
17% Off On Poco M2 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording
- 16MP front camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Splash-proof (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
