Five Most Unique Power Banks That You Can Buy In India

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh

This is the power bank that I am currently using, and it is also my favorite one. It has a micro USB port (charge), an USB Type-C port (charge and discharge), and two USB-A ports. Hence, you can charge three devices at the same time. The sheer 30,000 mAh capacity makes sure that it delivers more power than most battery packs on the market.

The Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh retails for Rs. 2,999, and for the asking price, it's a good product. However, if you are a frequent flyer, then you won't be able to carry this on an airplane, as it exceeds the 100Wh battery capacity.

Mi Hypersonic Powerbank 50W 20000mAh

The Mi Hypersonic Power Bank 50W 20000mAh is one of the few compact battery packs that can charge a modern laptop that supports a USB-PD charging solution. This Xiaomi's offering can offer up to 50W of power output and can charge a vast range of devices, including smartphones, notebooks, and tablets.

It costs Rs. 3,999, which makes it slightly more expensive than the higher capacity Mi Power Bank Boost Pro 30000mAh. However, there is no matching product at this price range that is as versatile as the Mi Hypersonic Powerbank 50W 20000mAh.

Samsung Wireless Power Bank

The Samsung Wireless Power Bank, as the name suggests can wirelessly charge your smartphone, smartwatch, and even TWS. Hence, one can charge a Qi-capable device using the Samsung Wireless Power Bank without requiring a cable. On top of that, the power bank also has a USB-A port, which can be used to charge regular devices that do not support wireless charging.

For Rs. 3,699 (during launch), the Samsung Wireless Power Bank does look like a great deal, especially for those, who carry multiple smartphones and does not want to take multiple charge cables (lightning and USB Type-C). If you can't find one in stock, there are many alternatives like Portronics Power 10 PD and URBN 10000 mAh 15W Super Fast Charging Wireless Power Bank.

CAPONICS 10000 mAh Polymer Power Bank

The CAPONICS 10000 mAh Polymer Power Bank is like a swizz army tool of the power bank community. It comes with built-in Type-C, micro USB, and lighting power cables, and one can easily charge almost any device on the go. Besides, the power bank also has a digital display, and it just costs Rs. 1,099.

Anker Powerhouse 200

The Anker Powerhouse 200 as the name suggests can power almost any device in your home. It has a capacity of 200Wh/57600mAh and has multiple output ports including a full-sized wall socket. It can even power a mini fridge for up to five hours.