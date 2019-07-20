Samsung Wireless Power Bank: Fast-Charging Comes To Power Banks

Design And Features

Samsung's new wireless power bank is encased in strong, yet slim Aluminium body and comes in two colors- Silver and Pink. We have got the Pink color variant for testing. Weighing 234g, the power bank measures 149.93 x 70.8 x 15.09 mm and can easily fit into your pocket, like any smartphone today. The battery capacity is rated at 10,000mAh (Lithium ion) and the power bank requires the standard input voltage of 5V. The power bank features a USB Type-C port and it can charge two devices at the same time.

Performance

The wireless power bank supports Adaptive Fast Charging and Quick Charge 2.0 in both wired and wireless charging mode. The power bank comes with a big 10,000mAh capacity with options to charge two devices at once (1 wireless and 1 wired).

Unlike some wireless charging solutions we have tested in past, the new power bank recharges the Qi certified devices at comparatively faster rate. The charging speed was at par with the Samsung's standard fast charger which outputs 15W current. The power bank refueled the Galaxy Watch Active from 50% to 100% in less than 40 minutes, which is quite good for wireless charger standards.

As the power bank is also compatible with Samsung S series and Note devices, I used it to charge my Galaxy S10e, which is backed by a 3,100mAh battery unit. To my surprise, the power bank took considerably longer, 2 hrs 30 minutes to recharge the completely drained battery from zero to 80 per cent, which is rather slow and something not very practical. What this means is that the wireless power banks are still not there yet when compared with the wired fast-charging tech available in the market.

Nevertheless, the Samsung's wireless power bank is still a step in the right direction. The charging speeds can be improved considerably in the next few months or by next year. It is worth mentioning that it's not just the Samsung's devices; the wireless power bank can recharge any Qi certified device available in the market.

Price And Availability

Samsung's wireless power bank is priced at Rs. 3,699 and is available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. The wireless power bank is also available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

Should you Buy It?

Yes, if you are technology enthusiasts with a Qi certified device and want to experience wireless charging on the go. The charging speeds are not phenomenal but still much better than other wireless charging solutions available in the market. Importantly, the wireless power bank is truly portable and can also charge other mobile devices via standard charging cable. So you can charge two devices at the same time- one wireless and other with the standard bundled cable.

On the other hand, the wireless power bank doesn't make any sense for users who don't have a Qi certified device. For them, the market offers a variety of power banks priced under Rs. 2,000 with much bigger battery capacities.