Just In
- 27 min ago Week 29, 2019 Launch Roundup - Realme X, Realme 3i, Vivo Y7s, Samsung Galaxy A80 and more
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S11 To Feature One UI 2.0 Wrapped Around Android Q
- 2 hrs ago Huawei's Mystery Smartphone With Pop-Up Camera To Soon Hit Markets
- 3 hrs ago Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Price Slashed By Up To Rs. 1,500
Don't Miss
- Sports Kohli to attend India team selection; fringe players may get the call
- Movies Aadai Movie Review: An Amala Paul Show All The Way
- Finance ITR Filing To Be Extended Due ToThese Reasons
- News BJP govt using Section 144 to hide shortcomings: Mayawati
- Automobiles No Using Mobiles While Riding/Driving In Bangalore From 20th June — Hefty Fines Apply
- Education ICSI CS Foundation June Result 2019 Likely To Be Declared On This Date
- Lifestyle Mahira Khan Makes Us Want To Attend A Wedding Right Now With Her Breathtaking Sari
- Travel Magical Destinations To Visit In South India During Monsoon
Samsung Wireless Power Bank: Fast-Charging Comes To Power Banks
Technology advancements in the battery and charging space move at much slower pace. The most recent and significant technological advancements in the battery technologies have to be the 'Fast-charging' tech developed by tech giants like OPPO (VOOC Flash) and Huawei (SuperCharge). Some recent reports suggest that Samsung is also working on a new charging technology that might support up to 100W of power supply for mobile devices.
The above mentioned developments are in the standard wired charging technology domain. The technology advancements in wireless field still has a lot to catch up. Samsung's latest wireless charger tries to address some problems with slower speeds.
The Korean tech giant Samsung has recently announced two new innovative devices- Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad in the Indian market. The Qi certified wireless devices feature Fast Charge and Quick Charge technologies that essentially make them the fastest wireless charging accessories in the market.
We are testing the new wireless power bank from Samsung with the company's Galaxy S10e smartphone and the recently launched wearable- Galaxy Watch Active. Here's what we found out.
Specifications
Capacity- 10,000mAh
Features Wireless Charging output- FAST CHARGE, Qi, Galaxy Watch, Fast Wired Charging In & Out- AFC, QC2.0 max.15W)
Material- Aluminium, PC
Dimensions- 149.93 x 70.8 x 15.09 mm
Weight- 234g
Design And Features
Samsung's new wireless power bank is encased in strong, yet slim Aluminium body and comes in two colors- Silver and Pink. We have got the Pink color variant for testing. Weighing 234g, the power bank measures 149.93 x 70.8 x 15.09 mm and can easily fit into your pocket, like any smartphone today. The battery capacity is rated at 10,000mAh (Lithium ion) and the power bank requires the standard input voltage of 5V. The power bank features a USB Type-C port and it can charge two devices at the same time.
Performance
The wireless power bank supports Adaptive Fast Charging and Quick Charge 2.0 in both wired and wireless charging mode. The power bank comes with a big 10,000mAh capacity with options to charge two devices at once (1 wireless and 1 wired).
Unlike some wireless charging solutions we have tested in past, the new power bank recharges the Qi certified devices at comparatively faster rate. The charging speed was at par with the Samsung's standard fast charger which outputs 15W current. The power bank refueled the Galaxy Watch Active from 50% to 100% in less than 40 minutes, which is quite good for wireless charger standards.
As the power bank is also compatible with Samsung S series and Note devices, I used it to charge my Galaxy S10e, which is backed by a 3,100mAh battery unit. To my surprise, the power bank took considerably longer, 2 hrs 30 minutes to recharge the completely drained battery from zero to 80 per cent, which is rather slow and something not very practical. What this means is that the wireless power banks are still not there yet when compared with the wired fast-charging tech available in the market.
Nevertheless, the Samsung's wireless power bank is still a step in the right direction. The charging speeds can be improved considerably in the next few months or by next year. It is worth mentioning that it's not just the Samsung's devices; the wireless power bank can recharge any Qi certified device available in the market.
Price And Availability
Samsung's wireless power bank is priced at Rs. 3,699 and is available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. The wireless power bank is also available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.
Should you Buy It?
Yes, if you are technology enthusiasts with a Qi certified device and want to experience wireless charging on the go. The charging speeds are not phenomenal but still much better than other wireless charging solutions available in the market. Importantly, the wireless power bank is truly portable and can also charge other mobile devices via standard charging cable. So you can charge two devices at the same time- one wireless and other with the standard bundled cable.
On the other hand, the wireless power bank doesn't make any sense for users who don't have a Qi certified device. For them, the market offers a variety of power banks priced under Rs. 2,000 with much bigger battery capacities.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
30,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
11,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
30,990
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800