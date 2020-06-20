World Music Day 2020: Best Truly Wireless Earbuds To Buy In 2020

This Music Day, we've listed out a couple of truly wireless headsets to buy. There are so many brands that offer earphones today, offering the best music experience. For instance, the Apple AirPods Pro or the AirPods 2019 is probably the best choice to buy for the enhanced surround sound, noise cancellation experience.

Users can also check out the Noise Shots Neo, Noise Shots 5, Shots X-Buds, or even the Shots X0 truly wireless headsets. Noise is one of the popular brands when it comes to headsets. Take the Noise Shoes Neo, for instance, it features full touch controls, giving users a balanced sound experience, with up to 18 hours of total playtime.

Apart from Noise, this Music Day can also be celebrated with Boat Airdopes 311 or even the Realme Buds Air. Like the Apple AirPods, the Realme Buds Air is also truly wireless earbuds with customized R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency.

There is also super-low latency for gaming mode. There is also the Samsung Galaxy Buds that offers noise cancellation and further enhanced music experience.

Not to forget a few other brands like Skullcandy, Jabra, and the Portronics. The Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless and the Skullcandy Indy S2SSW-M003 are also good choices for the Music Day to buy truly wireless earbuds.

You can also check out the Jabra Elite Active 65t with its compact design and Alexa-enabled features. Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-325 is also an attractive truly wireless earbuds to buy this Music Day.

Apple AirPods Pro

MRP: Rs. 24,900

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 with H1 chip with 10 audio cores

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Realme Buds Air

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

12mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite

diaphragm

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

Dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

R1 chip for low-latency gaming mode

4.5g per headset, Case Dimensions: 51.3×45.3 mmx25.3 mm; Case weight:42.3 g

3 hours of standalone playback, 17 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 2 hours, 10W Qi wireless charging

Noise Shots Neo

Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

9mm speaker drivers offer balanced sound

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Water-resistant (IPX5), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Weight: 4.6g (per bud); Case: 31.6g

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Offers 6 hours of playback, 400mAh battery in case offers additional 12 hours, so it can last up to 18 hours

Noise Shots X5

MRP: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs

Enjoy truly wireless audio with the Shots X5 CHARGE wireless earphones from Noise

Bluetooth v5.0 wireless earphones are compatible with any Bluetooth device, any Bluetooth version. Bluetooth Range: 10 m

IPX5 rated Bluetooth earbuds IPX5 rated are sweat proof and splash proof

Offers playback time of up to 5 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 10 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 50 Hours.

The Included 2200mAh charging case can recharge the Bluetooth ear pods up to 10 times and can charge your phone as well

Ergonomically designed earbuds with 3 included pairs of silicone tips provide a comfortable and secure fit

Get instant access to your voice assistant on Android and iOS, with just a tap on your earbuds

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless

MRP: Rs. 4,495

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0

Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%

Driver Diameter: 6mm

THD: <3% at 1KHz

Sound Pressure Level: 99-105dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Weight: 59.5g (earbuds); 106g (case)

Up to 10 Hour Battery with the case, 3 hours for the headset

IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-325

MRP: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs

[BEST HD TWS STEREO MUSIC]- Enjoy Awesome Music with Extra Bass on the go! Get true freedom from cables dangling from your face and experience smooth music, even when jogging

[DISTORTION FREE SOUND]- With Advanced ATS3009 chipset, get amazing powerful true HD stereo music experience with 8 mm drivers. Both earbuds can be used together for one device or can be used separately

[ACTIVE-SMART CASE]- Total 12 hours =3 hours in-earphone+ 9 hours charging case time, also for 3009, Earphones battery life is 3 hours and Charging Time Around 1.5 Hours for both.

[COMFORTABLE & SECURE FIT]- It comes with three sizes of ear-buds suitable for all ear shapes. It is sweatproof also.

[EASY TO PAIR & SAVING TIME]- When you take them out, they are turned on waiting to pair and you also only need to pair the first time

Apple AirPods 2019

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

Apple-designed H1 chip

Voice detecting microphones

24 hours of listening time

High-quality AAC wireless audio

Supports hands-free "Hey Siri"

Noise Shots XO

MRP: Rs. 5,499

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control

Water-resistant (IPX7), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Round charging case with metallic finish

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Lightweight design at 4.5g per earbud, 65g with the case

40mAh battery offers 6 hours of standalone playback, 720mAh

battery in the case offers 36 hours of total backup

Skullcandy Indy S2SSW-M003

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

Removable Stability Ear Gels for Secure Fit

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%; Driver Diameter: 6mm; THD: <3% @1khz; Sound Pressure Level: 95±3dB; Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Weight: 10.5g (earbuds); 59.5g (case)

Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track, Volume, and Activate Assistant via Touch Controls

Noise Reduction for Calls

Up to 16 Hours of Total Battery Life

Jabra Elite Active 65t

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs