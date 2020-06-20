Just In
World Music Day 2020: Best Truly Wireless Earbuds To Buy In 2020
Music Day is an occasion that celebrates diversity and culture across the globe as people revive various kinds of tunes from traditional, folklore to modern-day hip hop and K pop. Today, thanks to technology, we can stream all kinds of music right at our smartphones. Plus, truly wireless headsets have further enhanced the music experience.
This Music Day, we've listed out a couple of truly wireless headsets to buy. There are so many brands that offer earphones today, offering the best music experience. For instance, the Apple AirPods Pro or the AirPods 2019 is probably the best choice to buy for the enhanced surround sound, noise cancellation experience.
Users can also check out the Noise Shots Neo, Noise Shots 5, Shots X-Buds, or even the Shots X0 truly wireless headsets. Noise is one of the popular brands when it comes to headsets. Take the Noise Shoes Neo, for instance, it features full touch controls, giving users a balanced sound experience, with up to 18 hours of total playtime.
Apart from Noise, this Music Day can also be celebrated with Boat Airdopes 311 or even the Realme Buds Air. Like the Apple AirPods, the Realme Buds Air is also truly wireless earbuds with customized R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency.
There is also super-low latency for gaming mode. There is also the Samsung Galaxy Buds that offers noise cancellation and further enhanced music experience.
Not to forget a few other brands like Skullcandy, Jabra, and the Portronics. The Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless and the Skullcandy Indy S2SSW-M003 are also good choices for the Music Day to buy truly wireless earbuds.
You can also check out the Jabra Elite Active 65t with its compact design and Alexa-enabled features. Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-325 is also an attractive truly wireless earbuds to buy this Music Day.
Apple AirPods Pro
MRP: Rs. 24,900
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 with H1 chip with 10 audio cores
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"
- The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
Realme Buds Air
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 12mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite
- diaphragm
- Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
- Dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- R1 chip for low-latency gaming mode
- 4.5g per headset, Case Dimensions: 51.3×45.3 mmx25.3 mm; Case weight:42.3 g
- 3 hours of standalone playback, 17 hours with the case, USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 2 hours, 10W Qi wireless charging
Noise Shots Neo
Price: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 9mm speaker drivers offer balanced sound
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.
- Water-resistant (IPX5), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Weight: 4.6g (per bud); Case: 31.6g
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- Offers 6 hours of playback, 400mAh battery in case offers additional 12 hours, so it can last up to 18 hours
Noise Shots X5
MRP: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- Enjoy truly wireless audio with the Shots X5 CHARGE wireless earphones from Noise
- Bluetooth v5.0 wireless earphones are compatible with any Bluetooth device, any Bluetooth version. Bluetooth Range: 10 m
- IPX5 rated Bluetooth earbuds IPX5 rated are sweat proof and splash proof
- Offers playback time of up to 5 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 10 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 50 Hours.
- The Included 2200mAh charging case can recharge the Bluetooth ear pods up to 10 times and can charge your phone as well
- Ergonomically designed earbuds with 3 included pairs of silicone tips provide a comfortable and secure fit
- Get instant access to your voice assistant on Android and iOS, with just a tap on your earbuds
Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless
MRP: Rs. 4,495
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%
- Driver Diameter: 6mm
- THD: <3% at 1KHz
- Sound Pressure Level: 99-105dB
- Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz
- Weight: 59.5g (earbuds); 106g (case)
- Up to 10 Hour Battery with the case, 3 hours for the headset
- IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant
Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini POR-325
MRP: Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- [BEST HD TWS STEREO MUSIC]- Enjoy Awesome Music with Extra Bass on the go! Get true freedom from cables dangling from your face and experience smooth music, even when jogging
- [DISTORTION FREE SOUND]- With Advanced ATS3009 chipset, get amazing powerful true HD stereo music experience with 8 mm drivers. Both earbuds can be used together for one device or can be used separately
- [ACTIVE-SMART CASE]- Total 12 hours =3 hours in-earphone+ 9 hours charging case time, also for 3009, Earphones battery life is 3 hours and Charging Time Around 1.5 Hours for both.
- [COMFORTABLE & SECURE FIT]- It comes with three sizes of ear-buds suitable for all ear shapes. It is sweatproof also.
- [EASY TO PAIR & SAVING TIME]- When you take them out, they are turned on waiting to pair and you also only need to pair the first time
Apple AirPods 2019
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- Apple-designed H1 chip
- Voice detecting microphones
- 24 hours of listening time
- High-quality AAC wireless audio
- Supports hands-free "Hey Siri"
Noise Shots XO
MRP: Rs. 5,499
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control
- Water-resistant (IPX7), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Round charging case with metallic finish
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- Lightweight design at 4.5g per earbud, 65g with the case
- 40mAh battery offers 6 hours of standalone playback, 720mAh
- battery in the case offers 36 hours of total backup
Skullcandy Indy S2SSW-M003
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- Removable Stability Ear Gels for Secure Fit
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%; Driver Diameter: 6mm; THD: <3% @1khz; Sound Pressure Level: 95±3dB; Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz
- Weight: 10.5g (earbuds); 59.5g (case)
- Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant
- Call, Track, Volume, and Activate Assistant via Touch Controls
- Noise Reduction for Calls
- Up to 16 Hours of Total Battery Life
Jabra Elite Active 65t
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature four-microphone technology and are proven to deliver best-in-class call performance
- Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer
- Listen to your favorite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)
- Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of true wireless connectivity
- Up to 5 hours of battery, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use - making sure your listening needs are met all day long
- Built to work and guaranteed to last, Elite 65t is IP55 rated
