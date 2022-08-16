Just In
Nothing Phone (1) Accessories: Best Cases And Covers To Buy In India
The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a unique design, thanks to its Glyph interface that has around 900 LEDs to indicate notifications to users. However, protecting the smartphone is pretty intense as you would not like to purchase any ordinary case that will hide its looks. Eventually, the case manufacturers have come up with a slew of cases that will let you showcase its beauty.
If you are looking for a case or cover to protect your Nothing Phone (1), then here we have listed the best accessories you can purchase right now. Do check out the same and get one for your smartphone.
DSCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 235 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Silicon
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
CASEHUNT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 219 (Available in Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Silicon
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
BOZTI Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 179 (Available in Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Polycarbonate, Fiber
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
Mobile Mart Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 249 (Available in Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Rubber, Fiber
- Theme: No Theme, Patterns
- Type: Back Cover
Celltown Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)
Price: Rs. 289 (Available in Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Silicon
- Theme: Patterns
- Type: Back Cover
Well Design Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)
Price: Rs. 249 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Rubber
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
GDBUY Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)
Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Silicon
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
NKCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 232 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Silicon
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
VDAT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1),
Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Silicon
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
Mobile Back Cover Front & Back Case for Nothing phone (1)
Price: Rs. 378 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Rubber
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Front & Back Case
