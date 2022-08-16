India
    Nothing Phone (1) Accessories: Best Cases And Covers To Buy In India

    By
    |

    The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a unique design, thanks to its Glyph interface that has around 900 LEDs to indicate notifications to users. However, protecting the smartphone is pretty intense as you would not like to purchase any ordinary case that will hide its looks. Eventually, the case manufacturers have come up with a slew of cases that will let you showcase its beauty.

     
    If you are looking for a case or cover to protect your Nothing Phone (1), then here we have listed the best accessories you can purchase right now. Do check out the same and get one for your smartphone.

    DSCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    DSCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 235 (Available In Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover

     

    CASEHUNT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    CASEHUNT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 219 (Available in Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
    BOZTI Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    BOZTI Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 179 (Available in Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Polycarbonate, Fiber
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
    Mobile Mart Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)
     

    Mobile Mart Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 249 (Available in Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Rubber, Fiber
    • Theme: No Theme, Patterns
    • Type: Back Cover
    Celltown Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

    Celltown Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 289 (Available in Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: Patterns
    • Type: Back Cover
    Well Design Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

    Well Design Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 249 (Available In Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Rubber
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
    GDBUY Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

    GDBUY Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
    NKCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    NKCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 232 (Available In Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
    VDAT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1),

    VDAT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1),

    Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
    Mobile Back Cover Front & Back Case for Nothing phone (1)

    Mobile Back Cover Front & Back Case for Nothing phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 378 (Available In Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Rubber
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Front & Back Case

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 18:09 [IST]
