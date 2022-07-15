Nothing Phone (1) Out Of Stock On Flipkart: Alternative Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nothing Phone (1) went official in India on July 12 in two color options - Black and White and three storage configurations via Flipkart. However, soon after the launch of the smartphone, the device has gone out of stock and potential buyers, including those who have pre-ordered the smartphone, have taken to social media to complain about the unavailability of the device.

Given that the Nothing Phone (1) is out of stock if you want to purchase a new smartphone, then here is a list of Chinese smartphone alternatives that you can consider buying in India right now. Here, we have listed some of these Chinese smartphones from various brands, including Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Tecno, and Oppo.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery POCO F4 5G Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) / 4,580 mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus Nord 2 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery Realme 9 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core wirh MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Front Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (Typical) battery Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Phantom X Price: Rs. 25,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with realme HiOS 8.0

50MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear

48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (typical) battery OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 27,289

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 11X Price: Rs. 31,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

5G SA/NSA

4G VoLTE/WiFi 6

USB Type-C

4,520 mAh Battery

