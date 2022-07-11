List Of Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones have become a force to reckon with, all thanks to their high-end processors and memory capacities. Nowadays, smartphones come with enhanced RAM to make multitasking and other tasks easy. Having a high amount of RAM is also good for playing those graphics-hungry games.

If you are someone looking to buy a new smartphone with 8GB RAM for a price below Rs. 35,000, then you have landed on the right page. This list includes smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, and other popular smartphone brands. So let's dive into the details.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery OPPO F21 Pro Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Tecno Phantom X Price: Rs. 25,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with realme HiOS

50MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (typical) battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 27,289

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery

