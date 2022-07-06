List Of Best 8GB RAM Xiaomi Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Gone are the days when smartphones were having negligible memory capacities to handle various tasks. Now, the scenario has changed with improved RAM and memory capacity. In recent years, we have seen many smartphones arrive with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM to handle multitasking, gaming, and other aspects.

If you want to buy a new smartphone from Xiaomi, then there are many 8GB RAM models available for you. You can choose any of these Xiaomi smartphones to get a good user experience. Take a look at the list of 8GB RAM smartphones from Xiaomi priced under Rs. 25,000 here.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 23,980

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (OTA)

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,520 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 10i Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,250 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh(typ)/ 4,900 mAh(min) battery

