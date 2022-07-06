ENGLISH

    List Of Best 8GB RAM Xiaomi Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    Gone are the days when smartphones were having negligible memory capacities to handle various tasks. Now, the scenario has changed with improved RAM and memory capacity. In recent years, we have seen many smartphones arrive with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM to handle multitasking, gaming, and other aspects.

     
    List Of Best 8GB RAM Xiaomi Mobiles To Buy In India Under Rs. 25,000

    If you want to buy a new smartphone from Xiaomi, then there are many 8GB RAM models available for you. You can choose any of these Xiaomi smartphones to get a good user experience. Take a look at the list of 8GB RAM smartphones from Xiaomi priced under Rs. 25,000 here.

    Xiaomi Mi 11i 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 23,980
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (OTA)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,520 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
     

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

    Price: Rs. 18,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10i

    Price: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

    Price: Rs. 24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 18,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

    Price: Rs. 21,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,250 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 21,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5,020 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh(typ)/ 4,900 mAh(min) battery

    Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
