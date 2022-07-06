Just In
- 19 min ago Redmi K50i 5G Coming To India On 20th July To Take On Realme And OnePlus
- 57 min ago Samsung Galaxy A04 Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Website; Affordable Samsung Phone Incoming
- 58 min ago Nothing To Airdrop NFTs To Community Investors Ahead Of Phone (1) Launch
- 1 hr ago Realme TechLife Watch R100 Review: Practically Crafted Budget Smartwatch
Don't Miss
- News Udaipur killers have just one question: Will we be hanged or given a lifer
- Education Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2022 Today : Here Is How To Check The Scorecard
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Small Cap Jewellery Stock For 26% Potential Gains, Suggested By Brokerage
- Movies Pattampoochi OTT Release Date & Time: Sundar C & Jai Starrer Crime Thriller To Stream On Simply South!
- Lifestyle Ashadha Gupt Navratri Day 09: Maa Siddhidhatri Puja 2022 Date, Legend, Rituals, Mantras, And Significance
- Automobiles MG Motor Introduces ‘EX’ Variants With Lower Price
- Sports Why Arsenal should prioritize on Youri Tielemans over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Travel Skeleton Coast: The Most Dangerous Coastline In The World
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts On iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, And More
The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 is on in full swing, offering consumers exciting discounts and unmatched offers on many products. Smartphones are among the categories to have received some great deals. So, if you are someone who wishes to buy a new smartphone, this sale might be for you.
During the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, consumers can get heavy discounts on iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, and many other phones. Here, we have listed the smartphones that buyers should check out.
APPLE iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 (15% off)
APPLE iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS 8z (SILVER, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (12% off)
ASUS 8z is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 256 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (18% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 73,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (7% off)
Apple iPhone 13 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 73,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Lavender, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (24% off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Purple, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (16% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (13% off)
Realme GT 2 Pro is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG 5s (Storm White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG 5s is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086