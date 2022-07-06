ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts On iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, And More

    By
    |

    The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 is on in full swing, offering consumers exciting discounts and unmatched offers on many products. Smartphones are among the categories to have received some great deals. So, if you are someone who wishes to buy a new smartphone, this sale might be for you.

     
    Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts On Most Popular Smartphones

    During the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, consumers can get heavy discounts on iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, and many other phones. Here, we have listed the smartphones that buyers should check out.

    APPLE iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB)

    APPLE iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 (15% off)

    APPLE iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS 8z (SILVER, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    ASUS 8z (SILVER, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (12% off)

    ASUS 8z is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 256 GB)

    APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 256 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (18% off)

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)

    APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 73,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (7% off)

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 73,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Lavender, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Lavender, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (24% off)

    SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Purple, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Purple, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (16% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme GT 2 Pro (Paper White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (13% off)

    Realme GT 2 Pro is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG 5s (Storm White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    ASUS ROG 5s (Storm White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

    ASUS ROG 5s is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

     

