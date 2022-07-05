List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 40,000 To Buy On Amazon Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones come in various price points and each of them has a range of features that differ based on their pricing. If you are looking for smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000, then there are many options out there for you. Several brands such as OnePlus, Poco, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme have churned out many models to target buyers looking out for devices in this segment.

Having said that, you can take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail of on smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000 from here. You can opt to buy them from the online retailer Amazon India to get enticing discounts. Do check out the list of smartphones you can buy right now at lucrative discounts and offers below.

OnePlus 10R 5G Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery POCO F4 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 31,177

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO 9 SE 5G Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core wih Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price: Rs. 39,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

12MP + 8MP +12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price: Rs. 28,499

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO 7 5G Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400mAh (Typical) battery Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 30,900

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,000

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 36,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Realme GT Neo 2 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G Price: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Realme GT 2 5G Price: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) with 65W ultra-fast flash charging

